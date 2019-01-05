California PG&E's stock tumbles 20 percent amid reports of bankruptcy musings

California-based utility PG&E's shares plunged 20 percent Friday after media reports claimed the company may file for bankruptcy amid mounting lawsuits over the devastating wildfires that rocked the state and killed dozens.

Reuters, citing unnamed sources, reported Friday that Pacific Gas & Electric is considering the bankruptcy move "as a contingency" but that the filing is not certain. By late in the day, PG&E was "shying away" from the possibility, Reuters quoted an anonymous official as saying.

NPR reported that the parent company of PG&E is planning to sell its natural gas division this spring as part of a plan to cover liability costs and avoid bankruptcy. The proceeds of the sale would be used to set up a fund to pay billions of dollars in potential claims from wildfires, NPR reported, citing unnamed sources.

The news of PG&E's financial maneuvers appears to be taking a toll on its stock price, which fell at least 20 percent in after-hours trading.

PG&E’s (NYSE: PCG) shares changed hands at $19.71 per share in late after-hours trading Friday, down $4.69 or almost 20 percent, the San Francisco Business Times reported. The company, led by President and CEO Geisha Williams, faces billions of dollars in liabilities for wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

PG&E has already been named in multiple lawsuits that allege it bears responsibility for wildfire disasters in 2017 and 2018, largely due to equipment malfunctions that created volatile conditions that ignited fires. Cal Fire, the agency investigating the blaze, has not made a determination about its cause.

The North California "Camp Fire" alone killed 85 and destroyed close to 14,000 homes. It took nearly 17 days to bring the fire under control and the town of Paradise, home to 27,000 residents, was destroyed.

In just two weeks, the Camp Fire destroyed more structures than the state's other seven previous worst wildfires combined. It also killed nearly three times as many people as the Griffith Park Fire – a record that stood for 85 years.

Dozens of lawsuits were also filed against PG&E in 2017 following deadly blazes.

“PG&E’s board and management are working diligently to assess the company’s potential liabilities as a result of the wildfires and the options for addressing those liabilities. We recognize the need to balance the interests of many stakeholders while maintaining safe, reliable and affordable services for our customers, which is always our top priority,” the company said in a statement reported by Reuters.

The company also filed for bankruptcy in 2001 during the California energy crisis.

