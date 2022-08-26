California to phase out sales of gas-powered cars
Aiming to drastically cut carbon emissions, the California Air Resources Board voted Thursday to phase out sales of new gasoline-fueled vehicles by 2035.(Aug. 25)
Aiming to drastically cut carbon emissions, the California Air Resources Board voted Thursday to phase out sales of new gasoline-fueled vehicles by 2035.(Aug. 25)
On the genre-merging ‘My Everything’ album, Ariana Grande moved away from the fizzy pop of her debut and started coming into her own.
Kara Finnstrom reports on the pending vote that could phase the sale of gas-powered vehicles out of California by 2035, planning instead to focus solely electric vehicles.
Federal officials will test new tech at Los Angeles International Airport after dozens of drone sightings and reports of a "guy in a jetpack."
A new study shows the number of late-stage cervical cancer cases continues to rise in the U.S. despite early-stage cervical cancer cases declining.
A flight from Mexico to Los Angeles had to turn around and make an emergency landing on Tuesday after an engine caught fire minutes after takeoff.
After half a year of war in Ukraine, a slim majority of Americans agree that the United States should continue to support Kyiv until Russia withdraws all its forces, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Wednesday. The polling suggests continued support for President Joe Biden's policy of backing Ukraine, despite economic worries and domestic political developments grabbing Americans' attention in recent months. The Biden administration has provided weapons and ammunition for Ukraine's bid to repel Russian forces and is expected to announce a new security assistance package of about $3 billion, a U.S. official said, as Ukraine's marks its Independence Day on Wednesday.
Happy with the president's plan to forgive $10,000 of debt for those earning under $125,000? Thank the Democrats who lost to the moderate in the 2020 primary
The Los Angeles native presented Verbum Dei High School with a new basketball court.
The funding increase is designed to help the agency process returns more efficiently and chase down wealthy tax cheats, but conservatives warn it will lead to more audits for the middle class.
In an interview on CNBC in Jackson, Wyoming, Bullard repeated he would like the Fed's benchmark rate to climb from its current range of 2.25% to 2.50% to between 3.75% and 4.00% by year end, adding such "front loading" of rate hikes appeals to him because "you show you are serious about inflation fighting." "A baseline would probably be that inflation will be more persistent than many on Wall Street expect, and that's going to be higher for longer and that's a risk that is underpriced in markets today," Bullard said.
The latest US Drought Monitor update from August 23rd, released on the 25th shows almost 13% of Colorado is now drought-free. That's a 4% increase since just last week.
The city of Los Angeles has called on the public for ideas in developing a memorial to the victims of the 1871 Chinese Massacre. The mob reportedly shot, beat or hanged individuals of Chinese descent. The incident made national news and was marked as the deadliest racial violence in Los Angeles.
Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty ImagesRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.She is one of the most famous women who has ever lived. She is also a woman who changed how the British royals were understood around the world.Incredibly, however, the royal family has no plans to formally commemorate the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana on Wednesday next week—illustrating, some would
PM Narendra Modi was trapped on a flyover for 20 minutes in January after protesters blocked his route.
If not for climate change, 2017's Hurricane Harvey might have flooded half as many homes in the Houston area, a new study finds.
UPDATED: Gabbie Hanna was visited by police officers at her L.A. home Wednesday, after the social-media star raised serious concerns among her followers with a string of about 100 bizarre TikTok videos she posted over a 24-hour period. Amid her torrent of recent TikToks, Hanna said police had checked on her and left her a […]
.@DonJamesSports looks at the Detroit Lions' offense and projects what Amon-Ra St. Brown is likely to achieve in his second NFL season. #OnePride
Emma Raducanu has been handed a very difficult draw for her US Open title defence, as she will face France's Alize Cornet in the first round. Raducanu has a huge challenge ahead in world No 37 Cornet, who is one of the highest ranked unseeded players she could have come up against in the first round.
Many gamers aired their disapproval of the price hike on social media.
The California Air Resources Board voted Thursday in favor of a plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Margo Oge, former director of the EPA's Office of Transportation and Air Quality, discussed what this means for California.