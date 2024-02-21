California pier closes after storm knocks loose pilings — leaving end dangling over ocean

A storm battered the San Luis Obispo County coast over the holiday weekend — even ripping a few pilings from the Cayucos Pier.

Several pilings appeared detached from the deck and other supports, while the far edge of the pier seemed to dangle over the ocean without any support at all.

Because of the damage, the pier was temporarily closed as it awaited repairs, the Cayucos Chamber of Commerce announced in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Beachgoers could see at least two pilings floating down Cayucos Creek on Tuesday morning among tree branches and other debris, according to a video shared on Instagram by Cayucos resident Danna Dykstra-Coy.

The Chamber of Commerce did not include an expected reopening date, but the organization invited people to enjoy the seaside town while the pier undergoes repairs.

A broken piling from the Cayucos Pier rests in the creek adjacent to Shoreline Inn on Feb. 20, 2024.

“While we work on restoration, come witness the mesmerizing storm watch!” the Chamber wrote. “Amidst the waves, let’s savor the charm of the last California beach town.”

The pier was last closed Feb. 6 when a previous storm damaged the structure. The pier briefly reopened Feb. 9 after it passed a safety inspection before closing once again during the latest weekend storm.

SLO County responds to other storm damage

Other parts of San Luis Obispo County also saw some damage during the weekend storm.

On Sunday morning, the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department opened its storm center, according to spokesperson Shelly Cone.

County staff fielded about a dozen calls that day, and as of Tuesday, the Public Works Department was still responding to about 20 incidents of downed trees, downed signs, plugged culverts, shoulder erosion and mud on the roads, Cone said.

“Clean up work will be happening the rest of this week and through next week,” Cone said.

After losing pilings during a weekend storm, the Cayucos Pier was temporarily closed for repairs as of Feb. 20, 2024.