California plane crash that burned homes leaves at least two dead

(Reuters) -A small aircraft crashed blocks from a high school campus near San Diego on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring two others, while also destroying homes, officials and local media said. At least two homes appeared to have been destroyed by an ensuing fire, the city of Santee, California, where the crash occurred, said on Twitter. "At approximately 12:00 pm today, a small twin engine plane crashed into two residential homes in Santee," the tweet added.
California officials reported “multiple burn victims” and possible fatalities after a plane crashed near a high school in a San Diego County suburb on October 11.Video shared to Twitter by Santee Sky Ranch shows flames and smoke in the town of Santee on Monday.Officials said the plane crashed into a UPS truck east of Santana High School at the intersection of Greencastle Street and Jeremy Street, causing a fire and small explosions. Two homes were impacted, officials said.Santana High School said that all students were “secure" after the plane crashed “two or three blocks away.”This is a developing story. Credit: @SanteeSkyRanch via Storyful
