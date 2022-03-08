California planning to significantly boost 2030 EV requirements

Newly built Tesla electric vehicles are transported for delivery along a highway in Los Angeles, California,
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The California Air Resources Board said on Tuesday it plans to significantly increase electric vehicle requirements by 2030 as the state moves to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered light duty vehicles by 2035.

In a draft document, the California regulator said previously it aimed to reach 61% zero emission electric vehicle (ZEV) sales by 2030 but it came under criticism from environmental groups Monday.

Board spokesman Stanley Young said Tuesday the board is "already planning to substantially increase the stringency of its proposal."

The proposal, which is still under staff review, would aim for 68% ZEVs of new vehicles in 2030, 76% in 2031, and 100% in 2035, Young added.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon CEO: Federal policy changes needed to make Houston CCS hub reality

    Exxon Mobil, which CEO Darren Woods said is leading the effort, has estimated that the hub could cost $100 billion to build.

  • Answer Man: Duke Energy shipping old Lake Julian coal burners overseas?

    A reader asks if Duke Energy is shipping the old Lake Julian coal burners overseas for use in another country.

  • This Texas Town Was Deep In Debt From A Devastating Winter Storm. Then A Crypto Miner Came Knocking.

    A 2021 winter storm overwhelmed Denton's power grid, pushing the city into crushing debt. Then a faceless company arrived with a promise to refill its coffers — and double its energy use.View Entire Post ›

  • WA Gov. Inslee ‘clearly doesn’t care what we think’ about wind turbines in the Tri-Cities

    ‘The Horse Heaven Hills are valued as much to us as Mount Rainier is to Western Washington.’ | Guest Opinion

  • 'The bill is fair': Controversial Florida solar bill gets final approval despite opposition

    A controversial solar bill that will eventually prevent rooftop solar subsidies received final approval by the Florida Senate on Monday.

  • Yellowstone wolverine sighting astounds tourists. How common are they in Idaho?

    One was spotted on camera at a gas station near the Boise Airport, according to Fish and Game reports.

  • Love in the time of Callery: Bradford pear tree wreaks ecological havoc in South Carolina

    It may be nice to look at, but the effects of the Bradford pear tree are becoming more evident. A Clemson professor wants to eradicate the tree.

  • US officials reverse course on pesticide's harm to wildlife

    U.S. wildlife officials reversed their previous finding that a widely used and highly toxic pesticide could jeopardize dozens of plants and animals with extinction, after receiving pledges from chemical manufacturers that they will change product labels for malathion so that it’s used more carefully by gardeners, farmers and other consumers. Federal rules for malathion are under review in response to longstanding complaints that the pesticide used on mosquitoes, grasshoppers and other insects also kills many rare plants and animals. A draft finding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last April said malathion could threaten 78 imperiled species with extinction and cause lesser harm to many more.

  • What's the greatest conservation success in U.S. history?

    There are plenty of great conservation success stories, but the turkey project should rank No. 1. Here's why.

  • Environmental groups press California on electric car rules

    More than 80 environmental groups and other organizations on Monday urged California Governor Gavin Newsom to impose tougher rules promoting electric vehicles even as the state is moving faster than President Joe Biden's administration. "Californians being punished by high gas prices and climate disasters deserve the fastest all-electric future Gov. Newsom can deliver," said Scott Hochberg of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute, one of the groups signing the letter. The groups want Newsom and California air regulators to back requiring more electric vehicles faster than the current plans and to set more stringent annual emissions reductions for gasoline-powered vehicles.

  • EU announces plans to cut reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds

    The European Union announced a plan Tuesday to cut its reliance on Russian natural gas by two-thirds this year, and get off Russian fossil fuels entirely by the end of the decade.The European bloc said in a statement the effort to move away from Russian natural gas was in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.The plan laid out several steps that it said would cut its dependence on Russia's natural gas, including working with...

  • Wanted: grizzly bear conflict manager – grappling with bears not required

    Successful applicant will patrol Montana wilderness to reduce friction with humans, rather than referee grizzly v grizzly sparring Grizzly bear are starting to recover but that upturn has brought them into more contact with humans and their livestock. Photograph: Kara Capaldo/Getty Images/iStockphoto If you are fed up of a mundane desk job, aren’t bothered by austere conditions and have an affection for the hirsute, a potentially ideal new role has opened up in Montana: a grizzly bear conflict m

  • How road use fees discourage early adoption of electric vehicles in Kentucky: Opinion

    HB 568 adds road use fees for electric vehicles, paid with registration annually and also a substantial tax on electric vehicle charging stations

  • Biden administration proposing rule to cut truck pollution

    The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is proposing a new rule that would aim to slash pollution generated by heavy-duty vehicles, including buses and trucks. The administration seeks to cut releases of nitrogen oxides - which can contribute to asthma and other lung conditions - from new heavy-duty vehicles by up to 90 percent by 2031 when compared to current standards. If finalized, this Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)...

  • Australia flood toll rises to 20 as thousands evacuate Sydney

    The scale of the damage to property and wildlife in Australia has been compared to devastating bushfires in 2019 and early 2020

  • Amazon rainforest is reaching climate change 'tipping point': Study

    The Amazon rainforest is reaching a critical “tipping point,” according to researchers, beyond which it may no longer be able to recover from events such as droughts and wildfires. The result would be permanent loss of much of the rainforest.

  • Jordanian aeroponics farm saves 90% of water

    STORY: Is this the future of agriculture in arid Jordan?LOCATION: JERASH, JORDANFaisal farm is reducing water usage with different farming methods1. Hydroponics2. Aeroponics (SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) MANAGER OF FAISAL FARM, BAHJAT SAWALMEH, SAYING:“Jordan is considered one of the poorest countries in terms of water. Therefore, I always advise and encourage the use of hydroponics because it saves 90 percent of water compared to traditional farming.”Jordan’s agriculture sector consumes 52% of the country’s water resources Water experts have called for tougher regulations on types of crops grownand widened use of water conservation systems like these“Aeroponics is a new system that we experimented with in Jordan. It is an aerial system that is based on mist.”“The second system uses volcanic tuff as an alternative to soil. All of the systems used here save water.”

  • Catch up on the Coloradoan's wolf reporting as Colorado readies for their return

    Reintroducing wolves to Colorado is just months away, with the release of wolves mandated by a ballot measure set to happen no later than 2023.

  • Plug Power: Energy Crisis Puts Green Hydrogen in the Spotlight

    The US and its allies are still grappling with how to deal with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Given the West’s dependence on Russian crude oil and natural gas, Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer notes that energy has been “weaponized.” “We are seeing dramatic increases in energy prices,” said the 5-star analyst, who believes this will also put “pressure on the economics of green hydrogen.” That said, as Europe and the US mull over completely banning the import of Russian energy sources

  • Elon Musk says Europe should restart its dormant nuclear power stations amid fears the Russian invasion of Ukraine will trigger a gas-supply shortage

    Musk's latest tweet comes two days after he backed an increase in US oil and gas output to counter any decline in Russian supplies.