California plans to become a "SANCTUARY" state for abortion-seekers if Roe V. Wade is overturned
On today's What America's Thinking, a new Hill-HarrisX poll reveals Americans are evenly split on how the Supreme Court should treat Roe v. Wade.
A Florida ethics panel on Wednesday announced it has found probable cause that Democratic candidate for governor Nikki Fried violated state law for failing to properly disclose her income on financial forms. The Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause that Fried, who is also the state agriculture commissioner, did not correctly disclose lobbying income on financial forms from 2017 and 2018. A Republican Party official filed a complaint with the ethics board in June after Fried amended her filings to reflect the previously unreported income.
It’s “a nightmare scenario that should send us all screaming to the polls,” one person hit back at the extremist Florida Republican on Twitter.
The Scottish National Party's most senior MP, Ian Blackford, said Johnson "can no longer lead" after "shattering the public's trust" on the pandemic.
The Russian troops assembled at its border with Ukraine sends a clear signal to Kyiv, Europe, and the United States that Russia might finally be ready to reincorporate Ukraine into Russia’s sphere of influence, severely increasing the risk of a major military escalation in Europe’s eastern frontier.
The U.S. Navy seized 171 surface-to-air missiles, eight anti-tank missiles and 1.1 million barrels of petroleum products worth $261 million from two Iranian ships in the Arabian Sea in three separate instances since 2019, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.The Navy seized the weapons in November 2019 and August 2020 during what is called routine operations in the sea. The arms shipments were headed to Iran-backed...
Zhao Lijian blasted the US for its diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, saying reports of genocide fit the US 'better than anyone else."
The US has been warning allies that Russia may soon invade Ukraine after Russian troops, tanks, and artillery were seen gathering at the border.
With a stroke of their pens, they delivered a death blow to the USSR, triggering shockwaves that are still reverberating three decades later in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The agreement they signed at the dacha in Viskuli, in the Belavezha forest near the border with Poland, declared that “the USSR ceases to exist as a subject of international law and as a geopolitical reality.” Two weeks later, eight other Soviet republics joined the alliance, effectively terminating the authority of Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who stepped down on Dec. 25, 1991, with the hammer and sickle flag lowered over the Kremlin.
The charges against Meadows mark the third Trump ally to be hit with contempt of Congress in the Jan. 6 investigation.View Entire Post ›
The Fox News conspiracy theorist suggested coronavirus "feminizes" people.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA new season of The Apprentice has launched, and the backbiting is fiercer than ever. Old alliances are being broken as the antics get ever more outlandish in the quest to rise to the top of the attention economy.In case you missed this week’s drama, here’s a quick recap: Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw called the Freedom Caucus (whose members include Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, and Matt Gaetz) “grifters” and “perfor
Major US retailers have said they have seen cases of organized retail crime climb in the past few months.
In 'It Can't Happen Here,' Sinclair Lewis foresaw not only that a coup would come from the right, but that it would come clothed in populist rhetoric.
The three soldiers will be honored in the coming weeks.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) offered a forceful warning to Republican colleagues during a private lunch on Wednesday, saying former President Trump will come down hard on any GOP senators who vote for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) deal to set up a special pathway to raise the debt limit.
Ethan MillerRep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) on Tuesday torched some of his most prominent Republican colleagues this week, calling members of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus “grifters” and “performance artists” who only “know how to say slogans real well.”And perhaps surprisingly, Crenshaw came to the defense of current GOP pariah and avowed Trump critic Adam Kinzinger, praising the retiring Illinois congressman for his conservative voting record.Speaking at a Texas campaign event on Sunday, Crensh
Millions of Americans are expected to receive stimulus payments around Christmastime by way of their local state governments. Some states issue their own stimulus checks, and others are even providing...
Gaetz pledged in July that he'd send Nancy Pelosi back to what he called the "filth of San Francisco" and nominate Donald Trump for her role.
Readers share their views on community development districts; manatee deaths in the IRL: those annoying Medicare ads; and GOP, 'party of parents'
The Elizabeth Dole Foundation said Thursday it removed Tim Unes from his role in helping plan former Sen. Bob Dole’s funeral over his alleged ties to the Jan. 6 rally that proceeded the deadly Capitol riot.Driving the news: Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this week told a contact for the Dole family that Unes had been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 select committee for his work organizing the rally before the Capitol attack, according to a source familiar with the discussion.Get market news worthy of you