California plans to object to Activision settlement

In new court filings, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing has indicated that it plans to officially object to September’s proposed anti-harassment settlement between Activision Blizzard and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Why it matters: A scrapped settlement could extend the scrutiny Activision faces from myriad investigations and lawsuits while delaying or nixing a planned $18 million victims fund.

While Activision and the EEOC have presented the settlement as a means for justice for some workers, critics have said it also lets Activision begin to turn the page relatively quickly.

Between the lines: The DFEH’s filing focuses on the technicality of when it can object, urging the court to let it do so before the plan causes it “irreparable harm.”

The DFEH’s objections, hinted in these preliminary filings, focus on the EEOC settlement’s lack of mention of its own suit and potential damages victims could receive.

It also criticizes language in the plan that could lead people who settle under the EEOC agreement to release Activision from any other claims.

Flashback: In February 2020, lawyers for women who had worked at another major California-based game company, Riot, withdrew from a planned $10 million settlement after the DFEH and others objected to the size of that deal.

The DFEH had argued the month prior that women who worked at Riot were entitled to $390 million more.

