California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

Jing Pan
·4 min read
California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit
California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

Whether you like electric vehicles or not, it’s hard to deny that we are seeing more and more of them on the road. Even manufacturers known for producing V8s in the old days are now electrifying their fleet.

The reason is not just consumer preference. Regulations also play a critical role.

California, for instance, is expected to approve a plan to end sales of gasoline-powered vehicles over the next 13 years. The plan will set interim targets to phase out new gasoline cars and completely ban the sale of them by 2035.

Daniel Sperling, a board member of the California Air Resources Board, tells CNN that the measure is “monumental.”

Meanwhile, California governor Gavin Newsom called the plan “one of the most significant steps to the elimination of the tailpipe as we know it.”

Other states typically follow California’s lead when it comes to implementing auto emission regulations.

For traditional automakers, it isn’t good news. For EV stocks, on the other hand, it could serve as a powerful catalyst.

Don’t miss

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings is solidly positioned for the EV boom.

The company has one of the largest EV charging networks in the world. It has around 5,000 commercial and fleet customers, including 78% of Fortune 50 companies. Since its inception, ChargePoint has delivered more than 123 million charging sessions.

Of course, EV stocks haven’t been market darlings this year and this EV infrastructure play was caught in the sell-off as well. ChargePoint shares have fallen 31% over the last 12 months.

That could give bargain hunters something to think about.

In the fiscal quarter ended Apr. 30, ChargePoint generated $81.6 million of revenue, marking a 102% increase year over year. This was driven by a 122% increase in networked charging revenue and a 63% increase in subscription revenue.

JPMorgan analyst Bill Peterson recently reiterated an ‘overweight’ rating on ChargePoint and raised the price target to $20 — roughly 30% above where the stock sits today.

Blink Charging (BLNK)

With a market cap of around $1.1 billion, Blink Charging is a relatively underfollowed name in the world of EV stocks.

But it has delivered very generous returns to earlier investors.

At the beginning of 2020, Blink Charging was trading at less than $2 per share. Today, it’s at $22.69. You do the math.

As the company’s name suggests, it focuses on the charging side of the business.

Blink has deployed more than 51,000 EV charging ports and has over 423,000 registered users. It uses a proprietary-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV stations connected to its network.

In the first half of 2022, revenue rose 223% from a year ago to $21.3 million.

The increasing adoption of EVs should continue to fuel massive growth in Blink’s business.

Needham & Company analyst Vikram Bagri has a ‘buy’ rating on Blink and a price target of $27 – implying a potential upside of 19%.

Tesla (TSLA)

A list of EV stocks for the future would not be complete without Tesla.

The EV maker has been in the headlines lately due to its completion of a three-for-one stock split. By splitting a share into smaller pieces, each piece will have a lower, more accessible price. Those bite-size shares often draw more interest from retail investors. However, note that a split doesn’t change a company’s underlying fundamentals.

And the fundamentals still appeal to growth investors.

In Q2, the company delivered 254,695 vehicles, representing a 27% increase year-over-year. Production totaled 258,580 vehicles, up 25% from a year ago.

Tesla’s automotive revenue surged 43% year-over-year to $14.6 billion for the quarter. Total revenue grew 42% to $16.9 billion.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recently raised his price target on Tesla while maintaining an ‘outperform’ rating.

“We are adjusting our pre-split $1,000 price target ($333 post split) to $360 reflecting the 3:1 split as well as improved production from Tesla out of its key China Giga factory during the September quarter with clear momentum heading into year-end,” he wrote in a tweet.

Considering that Tesla trades at $295 per share at the moment, Ives’ new price target suggests a potential upside of 22%.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Recommended Stories

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Tesla says California should toughen EV requirements

    The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is set to vote on Thursday to approve regulations that would require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric hybrids that could also have gasoline engines. Electric carmaker Tesla is calling for a faster route to all electric, but a trade association representing other auto makers said the regulations as proposed would present a tough manufacturing challenge. California Governor Gavin Newsom first announced the plan to phase out vehicles that run on gasoline by 2035 in September 2020.

  • California to unveil rules to ban sales of gas-powered new vehicles by 2035

    California is expected to unveil its plan to ban sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, the New York Times reported Wednesday, saying that the new rules would come as early as Thursday.

  • California looks to phase out gas-fueled vehicles

    California’s expected 2035 requirement that all new cars, trucks and SUVs be electric- or hydrogen-powered will set a minimum standard for how far the vehicles can travel and incentivize automakers to give discounts to make purchases more affordable. California Air Resources Board staff detailed the proposal Thursday ahead of an expected board vote on the groundbreaking policy. Washington and Massachusetts already have said they will follow California's lead and many more are likely to — New York and Pennsylvania are among 17 states that have some or all of California's tailpipe emission standards that are stricter than federal rules.

  • California to ban gas-powered vehicles starting in 2035

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses news that California is set to vote on a proposal that will ban gas-powered cars by 2035 and what that means for other states that follow California's emissions standards.

  • Democrats promised to rein in Big Tech. They have failed.

    With less than a month to go before the members of the 117th Congress leave to rally voters again, Democrats have failed to actually regulate technology as they promised.

  • California regulators to vote on rule that would ban sale of gas cars

    California regulators are set to vote Thursday on a groundbreaking rule that would ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in the state. If passed, the plan would go into effect by 2035.

  • California may become the first state ban new gas car sales

    California air regulators are expected Thursday to issue stringent rules to ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035 and set interim targets to phase the cars out. Laurie Perez reports.

  • 2022 Heisman Trophy preseason analysis: How Caleb Williams can win

    Many will say if Alabama makes the playoff and USC doesn't, that would be the tiebreaker in a close vote between Bryce Young and Caleb Williams. Is that actually true?

  • This Could Be a Good Time for Employees to Exercise Stock Options. Here’s Why.

    By counseling clients to exercise certain kinds of stock options when prices are lower, advisors can reduce taxes and set the stage for better long-term gains.

  • Elon Musk Will ‘Own California’ When Gas-Powered Car Ban Takes Effect, Jim Cramer Says (Video)

    The CNBC host suggested the Tesla titan is poised for an even bigger market share in light of the state's initiative, targeted for 2035

  • Tesla stock split isn't the only big catalyst for EV king, analyst says

    Wedbush is staying all in on Tesla.

  • California to approve 2035 ban on gas-powered car sales

    California is expected on Thursday to approve a ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars that would begin in 2035. The state’s Air Resources Board on Thursday will vote on the ban, which would also ratchet up the percentage of vehicles sold in the state that are electric leading up to the 2035 date. …

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq Close Higher; Nvidia Lower After Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed off intraday highs but remained positive on Wednesday afternoon. Small caps led the upside, booking modest gains. Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) closed slightly higher, ahead of Q2 earnings after the close. It fell in late trading though after it just met expectations. Dow Jones Pares Early Gains The Dow Jones closed up 0.2% while...

  • Tesla shares slide after 3-for-1 stock split

    Tesla stock is moving to the downside after its second stock split in two years.

  • California Moves to Ban Sales of Gasoline-Powered Cars by 2035

    The state accounts for roughly12% of U.S. light vehicle sales, and banning gasoline-powered cars there could further juice the electrical-vehicle industry.

  • IRS Waives $1.2 Billion in Late-Filing Penalties for Income-Tax Returns

    The government said it was waiving late filing penalties and issuing refunds to 1.6 million taxpayers who missed extended tax filing deadlines for tax years 2019 and 2020.

  • Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Refunds Borrowers Who Paid During Pause

    The few Americans who continued to make student loan payments during a federal pause enacted at the beginning of the pandemic will now be eligible for a refund. On Wednesday, President Biden announced a sweeping student loan forgiveness plan that will provide up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness for people with annual incomes below $125,000 or couples with incomes under $250,000. The Education Department clarified on Thursday that those who paid off all or part of their federal student loans since March 13, 2020, will still qualify for forgiveness.

  • 3 major takeaways from this week's primaries

    Political watchers are parsing through the election primaries and special election results from Tuesday night, hoping to glean clues ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Here are three takeaways to consider:

  • Federally funded studies must be freely accessible to the public, White House says

    Because hey, you’re paying for it.