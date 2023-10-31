California Police Arrest 15-Year-Old Alleged Car Thief for Fatal Hit-and-Run of Pregnant Woman Whose Baby Was Delivered But Didn’t Survive

A California teen was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that caused the death of a pregnant woman last week.

The unidentified 15-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday following the Oct. 24 crash in San Jose that killed April Zoglauer, a 21-year-old beloved preschool teacher, KGO-TV reported. He was booked into a juvenile detention center.

Police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the death of April Zoglauer. (GoFundMe screenshot)

Local police said the victim was inside a black Nissan when it was hit by a stolen white Hyundai sedan that was occupied by two males near Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard. The duo fled the scene after the collision.

A police spokesperson told CBS San Francisco that a second person is still at large. Still, social media aided in locating the captured suspect: “There was a lot of stuff circulating on social media that was either photos or things that took us a long time to identify whether or not they were actually related to this crime.”

The officer cited a viral social media trend that shows step-by-step how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai models as a reason for the uptick in stolen vehicles, the station reported.

According to a GoFundMe created by her family, Zoglauer was 27 weeks pregnant at the time of the wreck and was transported to the hospital for an emergency cesarean section. The baby also passed away the next day.

“Emergency surgery was initiated on the driver, and her child was successfully delivered, but in critical condition,” police said in a statement. “On October 25, 2023, SJPD was notified that the infant succumbed to sustained injuries and was pronounced deceased.”

The fundraiser, which raised $24,087 as of Tuesday, was set up to help with funeral and medical expenses for Zoglauer’s family.

“Let’s come together and support this grieving family as they navigate this challenging period,” the caption said. “Your kindness and generosity will help ease their burden and honor the memory of a wonderful mother, friend, teacher, and person. Thank you for your support and for helping us remember and celebrate the life of April.”

