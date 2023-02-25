California police arrest suspect allegedly involved in hit-and-run that killed 100-year-old man

Oakland police announced Friday that they have arrested a suspect connected to the fatal hit-and-run that killed a 100-year-old man.

Tzu-Ta Ko, 100, was a retired government official who was struck by a white Mini Cooper at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The Taiwanese immigrant turned 100 last November.

Police identified the suspect as Akesha Norman, 48, to FOX 2 San Francisco. Norman was found and arrested using surveillance video.

Police were offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Officers said on Friday that Ko suffered severe head trauma during the collision.

Ko's daughter, Shirley, said that she was still in shock over her father's death. His wife passed away in January.

"Everybody should learn from him," Shirley said. "He lived over 100. He exercised, he takes care of himself."

"We're really, really close, so this is really a shock for me," she added.

During Friday's press conference, Captain Anthony Tedesco urged the public to never leave the scene of a car crash.

Police said the vehicle that struck Ko and sped away is believed to be a tan or white Mini Cooper.

"If you're involved in a traffic collision, checking on the safety of the other person involved is paramount," he said.