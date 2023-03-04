California police chase suspect allegedly shot at officers, stopped for kids to cross the road

An armed suspect in California was arrested Friday after opening fire on authorities during a police chase that spanned three counties in and around Los Angeles.

The suspect initially led authorities on a chase through Riverside County before making his way through Orange and Los Angeles counties, FOX Los Angeles reported. Along the way, he crashed into a police cruiser and smashed into a pole.

LA PROSECUTOR IN HANNAH TUBBS CASE SLAMS SUSPENSION, GASCON: 'PUNISHED FOR HURTING CHILD MOLESTER'S FEELINGS'

A group of children cross the street near Los Angeles on Friday as a gunman led authorities on a lengthy police chase Friday.

At one point, the suspect stopped at an intersection near Lakewood, California as a group of children crossed the street.

He then allegedly opened fire on authorities around 3:45 p.m. He is believed to have opened fire earlier in the chase at a Corona police officer while trying to flee.

An armed suspect crashed a truck into a pole during a police chase near Los Angeles on Friday following a long pursuit that spanned three counties.

It was not clear what started the pursuit.