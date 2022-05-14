California Police Looking For Chevy Impala Owner

Steven Symes
·2 min read

Is this your car?

Petaluma Police Department in the San Francisco Bay Area have put out an interesting request. They’re looking for the owner of what they believe is a 1966 Chevy Impala convertible. At least that’s what they think it is. The license plate was missing and the VIN didn’t match any records on file, so they’re making a guess. In fact, they don’t even know if the vehicle is stolen.

This story started on March 22 when officers started investigating a report of a stolen vehicle. While they were searching they came across this classic Chevy Implala. The fact it not only wasn’t licensed but that the VIN didn’t provide a return raised their suspicions.

The problem is efforts to locate the owner of the car have so far been fruitless. On March 30 the department issued a news release to ask for the public’s help. It’s possible this car was stolen from another part of the country, perhaps Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, or much further away.

Police believe the Impala has been restored. From the three photos released, it sure looks to be in at least fairly good condition, especially if it runs. We’d imagine someone has poured a fair amount of money into it and so they’d like their ride back. It might even be a family heirloom or hold some other sentimental value. We’d really like to see it reunited with its owner and it seems like Petaluma Police want to as well.

Because it’s a long shot finding the owner, we’d like you to spread this story and the photos around, especially in Impala groups or forums. Either the owner is going to see this car or someone who knows the owner will. Let’s make this happen and serve some justice.

If you know who’s car this is, contact Officer Nagi at 707-781-1243 or email ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.

