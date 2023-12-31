California police can no longer ask you this at a traffic stop beginning in 2024

Potentially millions of California drivers have been asked the same simple question by an officer after being pulled over: "Do you know why I pulled you over?" However, starting in January 2024, officers cannot start the interaction with that question and instead must state the purpose of the traffic stop before asking any other questions. The same goes for any stops conducted on a pedestrian. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2773 in the fall of 2022 and goes into effect on Jan. 1. Details: https://ktla.com/news/california-police-can-no-longer-ask-you-this-at-a-traffic-stop-starting-in-2024/

