California police responding to shooting at Laguna Woods church, say one person is dead

Police in California said that four people have been critically wounded, and one person is dead after a shooting at a Laguna Woods church on Sunday afternoon.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said that one person has been detained, and they have recovered a weapon that may have been involved in the incident. An additional person suffered minor injuries in the shooting, according to police.

The shooting took place at Geneva Presbyterian Church.

HOUSTON FLEA MARKET SHOOTING LEAVES TWO PEOPLE DEAD, AT LEAST THREE OTHERS INJURED

The sheriff's office said that the suspect was detained at the scene.

One of the people wounded in the shooting has minor injuries. The sheriff's office said it received a call of a shooting inside the church at 1:26 p.m. PT.

Officials described the suspect as an Asian male in his 60s, but did not give any details on a possible motive.

Orange County Uundersheriff Jeff Hallock said during a press conference that churchgoers displayed "exceptional heroism and bravery" during the incident, and without their quick actions, there could have been more casualties. Hallock added that the churchgoers detained the gunman.

He also said there were 30 to 40 people inside the church during the incident.

Hallock said that two handguns were recovered from the scene.

The Orange County Fire Authority said in a Sunday afternoon tweet that multiple people are being treated and transported to nearby hospitals.

BUFFALO SHOOTER LIKELY PLANNED ATTACK MONTHS AHEAD OF TIME, AUTHORITIES SAY

Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff said that a large number of people inside the church at the time of the shooting were Taiwanese.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office tweeted that it is monitoring the incident, adding that "No one should have to fear going to their place of worship."

"We are actively monitoring the shooting at a church in Laguna Woods and working closely with local law enforcement," his office tweeted. "No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report