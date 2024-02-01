Can California police take your Ring doorbell footage? A new policy changes the rules

California law enforcement will not be able to access your Ring home security footage as easily after a change in the company’s policy and public safety agreement.

Beginning in February, Ring, a home security company owned by Amazon, will no longer give law enforcement access to video footage without the owner’s consent or a warrant except in extreme cases, such as imminent danger.

“Ring objects to overbroad or otherwise inappropriate law enforcement demands as a matter of course,” Ring states in its FAQ.

Law enforcement agencies can still use the Neighbors app, which is run by Ring, to share information with the public. The change means they are no longer able to ask Ring for the footage through the Request for Assistance tool. Instead, they have to ask the user or get a court order.

This applies to doorbells and other Ring security systems.

Why is Ring changing its policy?

Before this policy change, footage was accessible to law enforcement through the Neighbors app, which is connected to more than 2,000 police agencies.

Though Ring did not explicitly state why it would be making the policy change on its blog post, the decision comes after the Federal Trade Commission ruled against the company in a privacy case last year.

According to the FTC ruling, businesses are prohibited from making consent disclosures hidden or unclear to customers.

How will this affect California law enforcement?

Law enforcement will still be able to ask users for their footage to assist in crime investigations, but users do not have to comply unless they are legally required.

In an email statement to The Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Police Department said Ring’s new policy will not “have a significant impact” on the police department.

“When a crime occurs, our officers or investigators go out and conduct a neighborhood canvass,” the department wrote. “During the neighborhood canvass, we are looking for potential witnesses, but we are also looking for any and all potential video, such as surveillance or Ring cameras.”

A majority of the time, the department said victims and witnesses with Ring cameras are more than willing to provide footage.

Sharon Bear with the Modesto Police Department said officers have used the Request for Assistance feature on the Ring app “sparingly.”

“Instead, we often reach out directly to residents, requesting their cooperation in providing relevant video footage that may assist us,” Bear wrote in an email to The Bee.

In Fresno, the reaction has been different. The Fresno Bee reported that the city’s police chief, Paco Balderrama, said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“This is highly disappointing and detrimental to the investigation of violent crimes,” he said. “(Fresno Police Department) depends highly on the cooperation of citizens and companies, such as this one, to help us solve crime in our communities. What is the point to having technology if police are delayed access to useful videos?”

Can Ring share my recordings or personal information with law enforcement?

“Ring does not provide law enforcement agencies with direct access ... to a user’s personal information, including videos,” the Ring website states.

To access camera footage or a user’s personal information without consent, the Ring website states law enforcement agencies must send a written request, such as a subpoena or court order.

The Ring website states the company will not disclose a user’s personal information or recordings unless the user consents, it is required by law to comply, or there is an emergency involving imminent danger, and there is not enough time to obtain a court order.

“Ring notifies users before disclosing personal information, including user videos, to a law enforcement agency,” the company’s website states.

Can I still post my Ring camera footage online?

According to Ring’s privacy agreement, “you’re in control” of who has access to your video recordings.

“You can make your videos publicly available by posting them on the Internet (including by posting them to the public social media app Neighbors by Ring),” the Ring website states.

When videos are posted online to social media, Bear said they are considered open source and may not require a warrant for their use.

“As far as videos posted on social media, each scenario can pose a different outcome, as the legality and requirements for using videos posted on social media may vary,” Bear wrote.

