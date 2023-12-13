California possibly facing a $68B budget deficit
California could face a $68B deficit after tax revenues were determined to be less than expected.
California could face a $68B deficit after tax revenues were determined to be less than expected.
A jury ruled that Google abused the power of its app store, a decision that could change the relationship between tech giants and software developers.
Many Democrats say a new approach to taxes would ensure that the ultrarich pay their fair share, but the Supreme Court may soon block the idea from ever becoming a reality.
The Fed is expected to hold rates steady this week. Wall Street will be watching for any signs that the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the 1980s is now over.
A 1996 Honda Odyssey minivan with more than 300,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Acetaminophen has long been considered safe to help reduce fever and relieve pain while pregnant. Here's what experts say about new claims.
If the Fed continues to hold interest rates steady, it may bode well for both stocks and bonds, analysis from BlackRock shows.
Natural gas prices are under pressure amid milder-than-expected weather and record production in the US.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his October arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar.
With the site of sliding events at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy still in doubt, the United States has entered a bid to host bobsled, luge and skeleton in Lake Placid.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 15 of the fantasy football season!
Shelter costs were the "largest factor in the monthly increase in the index for all items less food and energy," according to the CPI report.
The Chargers quarterback suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.
November's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
“A normal guy would have been carried out of here.”
On Monday, a jury sided with Epic Games over Google in an antitrust case that could reshape how app marketplaces like Google Play are allowed to operate. Epic, creator of the popular online multiplayer game Fortnite, first filed its lawsuit against Google in 2020 alleging that the tech giant's app store practices violated federal and California state antitrust laws. The lawsuit against Google was just one piece of Epic's flashy effort to rally app developers large and small against mobile software's entrenched gatekeepers.
Turkey's Super Lig suspended all matches after the incident Monday.
I even pre-loaded it with photos — save 30% and win the holidays.
Asteroid mining startup AstroForge is racing against the clock to complete its refinery demonstration on orbit after encountering a number of unexpected setbacks before and after launch, the startup said in a candid blog post published today. This demonstration mission may prove to be a case study in the difficulties of putting hardware on orbit for the first time. In the blog post, the company dives into the problems it encountered -- some even before the mission launched.
Inflation is falling faster than many thought and will lead the Fed to cut interest rates sooner than initially projected, according to Goldman Sachs economists.
Copa América is coming. The 2025 Club World Cup is coming. The 2026 men’s World Cup is coming. Messi will be here through at least 2025, and “for the next few years, North America will be the epicenter of the beautiful game,” MLS president Don Garber said.