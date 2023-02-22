California power outage tracker: Over 110,000 customers without power as strong winds hit

Over 110,000 Californians are without power as gusty winds and winter storms continue to move through the state.

Most of the outages have been occurring in Northern and Central California, as San Mateo County, just south of san Francisco, has over 43,000 customers without power, according to USA TODAY Network's power outage database as of 9 a.m. PT.

Nearby Santa Cruz County has over 14,000 customers without power, while Santa Clara County has over 12,000 customers without power.

The National Weather Service Bay Area said the region can expect gusty winds, scattered rain showers, snow in high elevations and possible thunderstorms Wednesday. The Santa Rosa Fire Department in Sonoma County said on Twitter it has responded to several instances of downed power lines, tree into cars and power outages.

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company said Tuesday it would be mobilizing personnel ahead of the storm, urging customers to prepare for trees or other debris falling into powerlines.

A tree is seen partially removed and hanging over a lane as traffic moves past in other lanes after the tree fell across three lanes of traffic on the Bay Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in San Francisco, Calif.

California power outage map

About 111,000 customers in California are without power as of 9 a.m. PT, according to the outage tracking website PowerOutage.us. On Tuesday night, PG&E said approximately 167,000 customers were without power.

When will power be restored?

The NWS said Tuesday because of widespread impacts, power outages "may last longer than a day."

PG&E does not have any estimations on when power will be restored on its outage map. USA TODAY has reached out to PG&E for comment.

US weather watches and warnings

