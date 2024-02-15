California primary election 2024: Meet the District 21 state Senate candidates

Editor's note: This story is one in a series on the March 5 primary election. For more coverage, visit vcstar.com/elections.

Two candidates are running in the March 5 primary for state Senate District 21.

Incumbent Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, faces Republican Elijah Mack, a university student and activist.

Senate District 21 incorporates Santa Barbara County and parts of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, including Ventura, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Piru, Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. The district represents about a million residents.

After the 2020 redistricting cycle, Senate District 21 became mainly the region previously mapped under Senate District 19, which Limón currently represents. Under California's primary system, both candidates are expected to advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

The Star sent an online questionnaire to the candidates. Here are their responses, edited for clarity and length.

Monique Limón, Democratic candidate for California state Senate District 21

Monique Limón is a candidate for state Senate District 21.

Occupation: State senator

Age: 44

Political party: Democratic

City of residence: Santa Barbara (unincorporated)

Public service: State Senate 2020-present; state Assembly 2016-2020; Santa Barbara Unified School District trustee 2010-2016

Postsecondary education: Bachelor's degree in sociology, UC Berkeley; master's degree in education, Columbia University

Campaign website: www.moniquelimonforsenate.com

Share up to three top campaign issues in a short list: Economy, environment and health.

In 100 words or less, explain your reason for running for office: I am an experienced elected leader and educator who has a record of working on behalf of the Central Coast and a proven ability to build broad coalitions and support for issues advancing the quality of life in our region.

Elijah Mack, Republican candidate for California state Senate District 21

Elijah Mack is a candidate for State Senate District 21.

Occupation: University student and activist

Age: 19

Political party: Republican

City of residence: Santa Barbara

Public service: None

Postsecondary education: Pursing a bachelor's degree in political science, Liberty University

Share up to three top campaign issues in a short list: Free markets, wild nature and lifestyle liberty

In 100 words or less, explain your reason for running for office: It's clear that California needs a new paradigm in political leadership; one that values liberty over control, nature over destruction, and strong communities over bloated government. I want to fight for a California where our streets are safe, our housing is affordable, our markets are competitive, our local businesses thrive, our wild nature is protected and our people live free.

California primary election 2024 information

Primary election voting officially began on Feb. 5, when the county registrar sent vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters and opened up early voting at the county government center. Voting will continue through March 5.

By mail: Submit your mail-in ballot in a mailbox between Feb. 5 - March 5.

Drop off: Drop off your mail-in ballot at a county voting center or in one of the county's 38 official ballot drop boxes between Feb. 5 - March 5.

In person: The county will open 11 voting centers for in person voting beginning Feb. 24, then open all 52 from March 2-5. Hours for all centers are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Election Day, when they run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early in person: Vote early in-person beginning Feb. 5 at the Ventura County Elections Division office on the bottom floor of the county's Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura.

Voter registration deadlines: Online or through mail by Feb. 20 and in person only from Feb. 21-March 5.

Check registration status: voterstatus.sos.ca.gov

Learn more: venturavote.org

