California primary election 2024: Meet the 27th state Senate District candidates

Three candidates are running in the March 5 primary election for the 27th District seat in the California Senate.

Sen. Henry Stern, D-Los Angeles, is seeking his third term in a race against Democratic challenger Susan A. Collins, who works in property management, and Republican small business owner Lucie Volotzky.

The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, will advance to the Nov. 5 general election. The 27th District consists of nearly 1 million people who live in eastern Ventura County, including Simi Valley, Moorpark and Thousand Oaks and western Los Angeles County.

The Star sent an online questionnaire to the candidates. Here are their responses, edited for clarity and length.

Susan A. Collins, Democratic candidate for California state Senate District 27

Susan Collins is a candidate for state Senate District 27.

Occupation: Property management/medical administration

Age: 60

Party: Democrat

Residence: Sherman Oaks

Public office: Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Council

Postsecondary education: Real estate license

Campaign website: collinsforsenate2024.com

Top issues: Homelessness, crime and housing

Reasons for running: I'm running for state Senate, District 27, because our current legislators are failing us. We’ve spent billions on failing programs for the homeless, and the problem continues to worsen. Crime and costs of living continue to soar, while our quality of life diminishes. Families and businesses are leaving the state. I’ve decided to stay and fight to make it better, with common sense solutions such as enforcing our laws to restore our safety. I want California to decrease our taxes by addressing wasteful spending and responsibly building new housing that complements the current neighborhoods. I’m running to restore common sense in our legislation.

Henry Stern, Democratic candidate for California state Senate District 27

Sen. Henry Stern is a candidate for state Senate District 27.

Occupation: State senator for District 27

Age: 41

Party: Democrat

Residence: Los Angeles

Public office: State senator, 2016-present. Serving as Senate appointee to California Air Resources Board, Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy and California State Park and Recreation Commission.

Postsecondary education: Law degree from UC Berkeley School of Law

Campaign website: henrystern.org

Top issues: Mental health and homelessness, affordable sustainability, safer streets

Reasons for running: With two wars raging, democracy in peril, digital disinformation and climate disaster threatening our health and safety, California must lead. To earn this duty, your state senator must confront the prison-to-street pipeline, and help get people off the streets and into housing and treatment. Your senator must be willing to hold fossil fuel companies accountable for gas price spikes and disasters like Aliso Canyon, while driving down costs with innovative infrastructure. They must uproot the complex causes of extremism, mental illness, income inequality and crime before they become the new normal. I believe I am up to this task.

Lucie Volotzky, Republican candidate for California state Senate District 27

Lucie Volotzky is a candidate for state Senate District 27.

Occupation: Small business owner

Age: 68

Party: Republican

Residence: Chatsworth

Public service: Member of Chatsworth Neighborhood Council from 2008 to 2018

Postsecondary education: Business administration degree at Chatelain Business College in Montreal

Campaign website: www.voteforlucie.com

Top issues: Public safety/law enforcement, cost of living and parental rights

Reasons for running: As a wife, mother of four, grandmother of seven and small business owner, I prioritize faith, family and freedom. My experience navigating high taxes, overregulation and economic challenges uniquely prepare me to represent District 27 effectively. With a deep commitment to our community, I am dedicated to advocating for our shared values and ensuring a prosperous future for all.

California primary election 2024 information

Primary election voting officially began on Feb. 5, when the county registrar sent vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters and opened up early voting at the county government center. Voting will continue through March 5.

By mail: Submit your mail-in ballot in a mailbox between Feb. 5 - March 5.

Drop off: Drop off your mail-in ballot at a county voting center or in one of the county's 38 official ballot drop boxes between Feb. 5 - March 5.

In person: The county will open 11 voting centers for in person voting beginning Feb. 24, then open all 52 from March 2-5. Hours for all centers are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Election Day, when they run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early in person: Vote early in-person beginning Feb. 5 at the Ventura County Elections Division office on the bottom floor of the county's Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura.

Voter registration deadlines: Online or through mail by Feb. 20 and in person only from Feb. 21-March 5.

Check registration status: voterstatus.sos.ca.gov

Learn more: venturavote.org

Latest election news: vcstar.com/elections

