California primary election 2024: Meet the state's 42nd Assembly District candidates

Editor's note: This story is one in a series on the March 5 primary election. For more coverage, visit vcstar.com/elections.

Incumbent Jacqui Irwin, a Democrat, will face Republican businessman Ted Nordblum for the Assemblymember District 42 in the March 5 primary.

The two candidates last ran in the June 2022 primary when Irwin topped a field of three and Nordblum finished third. Both are expected to advance to the November ballot, because the top two vote-getters in the primary move on to the Nov. 5 general election.

The 42nd District was redrawn over Irwin's former 44th District after the 2020 election and today sweeps from Camarillo across much of east Ventura County and into Los Angeles County through Malibu to the Pacific Palisades and Bel Air.

The Star asked the candidates to answer an online questionnaire. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Jacqui Irwin

Jacqui Irwin

Age: 61

Occupation: Member of the California State Assembly

Political Party: Democrat

City of Residence: Thousand Oaks

Public Service: Thousand Oaks City Council 2004-2014, including two terms as mayor; state Assembly, 2014-present

Education: Bachelor of science in systems engineering, UC San Diego

Top three campaign issues: Economy, public safety and quality of life

Why are you running for office? I know how to bring people together to solve problems in our community. I have a track record of getting things done both locally and at the state level in a bipartisan manner. I listen to my constituents and have a successful record in bringing resources to the district and addressing issues through legislation or bringing parties together to work collaboratively. I have successfully authored impactful statewide legislation in education, the environment and public safety. I have also been nationally recognized and am the co-chair of the National Conference of State Legislatures' Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Privacy.

Ted Nordblum

Ted Nordblum

Age: 59

Occupation: Local small business owner

Political Party: Republican

City of Residence: Newbury Park

Public Service: Ventura County Republican Central Committee

Education: Associate of arts in construction engineering

Top three campaign issues: Affordability, neighborhood safety, education reform

Why are you running for office? I am running because I believe you deserve a better California — one that deserves to be called The Golden State. My goal is to represent you, and I am determined to deliver lasting results that rid our community of crime, homelessness and economic uncertainty. I am the only candidate for Assembly who is running to protect Proposition 13, cut gas taxes and empower parents in shaping their kids' education. Together, we will make our communities safer, cleaner and full of opportunity. I would be honored to have your vote in 2024.

California primary election 2024 information

Primary election voting officially began on Feb. 5, when the county registrar sent vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters and opened up early voting at the county government center. Voting will continue through March 5.

By mail: Submit your mail-in ballot in a mailbox between Feb. 5 - March 5.

Drop off: Drop off your mail-in ballot at a county voting center or in one of the county's 38 official ballot drop boxes between Feb. 5 - March 5.

In person: The county will open 11 voting centers for in person voting beginning Feb. 24, then open all 52 from March 2-5. Hours for all centers are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Election Day, when they run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early in person: Vote early in-person beginning Feb. 5 at the Ventura County Elections Division office on the bottom floor of the county's Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura.

Voter registration deadlines: Online or through mail by Feb. 20 and in person only from Feb. 21-March 5.

Check registration status: voterstatus.sos.ca.gov

Learn more: venturavote.org

Latest election news: vcstar.com/elections

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Primary 2024: Meet the state's 42nd Assembly District candidates