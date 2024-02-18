California primary election 2024: Meet the state's 38th Assembly District candidates

Steve Bennett, from left, and Deborah "Deb" Baber are candidates for State Assembly District 38.

Two candidates are competing to represent western Ventura County in California’s 38th Assembly District in the March 5 primary.

The incumbent spent 20 years as a county supervisor and is in his second term as a state assembly member. The challenger would be newer to elected office but has become a presence in the local political scene.

Both are expected to advance to the November ballot, because the top two vote-getters in the primary move on to the Nov. 5 general election.

The Star asked the candidates to answer an online questionnaire. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Deborah 'Deb' Baber

Occupation: Retired book publishing executive

Age: 67

Party: Republican

Residence: Port Hueneme

Public office: Republican Central Committee, 2021-2024

Postsecondary election: Bachelor's degree in political science, Hunter College

Campaign website: votedebbaber.com

Top issues: Too big, too much, too often

Reasons for running: Governments are too big, politicians take too much money out of our pockets, and too often elected officials and unelected bureaucrats act beyond their Constitutional authority. I believe in personal responsibility in a moral society, balanced budgets, and an accountable, strategic social safety net with measurable results. Principles in Donald Trump’s Agenda 47 produce policies that make prosperity within reach of most Americans. My decisions will benefit the district, not special interest groups, lobbyists, or Sacramento's governing elite. The principles of republicanism, putting faith, family and freedom at the forefront, turns dreams into destiny.

Steve Bennett

Occupation: Member of the California State Assembly

Age: 73

Party: Democrat

Residence: Ventura

Previous public office: State Assembly, 2020-present; Ventura County Board of Supervisors, 2000-2020; and Ventura City Council, 1993-1997

Postsecondary education: Bachelor of arts in economics, Brown University; master's in education, Butler University

Campaign website: stevebennettforassembly.com

Top issues: Addressing climate change, keeping affordable housing affordable and closing the increasingly large income-disparity gap.

Reasons for running: I am committed to addressing the climate, water and housing crises. I have carried legislation to provide more accountability on climate change, more oversight on groundwater agencies to stop over-drafting water and more funding for affordable housing for existing workforces in our communities. Often the state sets big goals but fails to properly implement them. I believe we can, and should, do both.

California primary election 2024 information

Primary election voting officially began on Feb. 5, when the county registrar sent vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters and opened up early voting at the county government center. Voting will continue through March 5.

By mail: Submit your mail-in ballot in a mailbox between Feb. 5 - March 5.

Drop off: Drop off your mail-in ballot at a county voting center or in one of the county's 38 official ballot drop boxes between Feb. 5 - March 5.

In person: The county will open 11 voting centers for in person voting beginning Feb. 24, then open all 52 from March 2-5. Hours for all centers are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Election Day, when they run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early in person: Vote early in-person beginning Feb. 5 at the Ventura County Elections Division office on the bottom floor of the county's Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura.

Voter registration deadlines: Online or through mail by Feb. 20 and in person only from Feb. 21-March 5.

Check registration status: voterstatus.sos.ca.gov

Learn more: venturavote.org

Latest election news: vcstar.com/elections

