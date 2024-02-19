California primary election 2024: Meet Ventura County District 1 supervisor candidates

Editor's note: This story is one in a series on the March 5 primary election. For more coverage, visit vcstar.com/elections.

Three candidates are competing in the March 5 primary election to advance in the race for the Ventura County District 1 supervisor.

Incumbent Matt LaVere faces retired university professor Philip Fields and independent park services employee Jeff Ketelsen. The district includes Ventura, Montalvo, Saticoy, Ojai, Ojai Valley, Upper Ojai Valley, Riverpark, Northwest Oxnard and others.

The seat is one of five on the Board of Supervisors, which oversees county-level government services for the entire county as well as municipal services like streets and policing for the unincorporated areas.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

The Star asked the candidates to answer an online questionnaire. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Philip Fields

Occupation: Retired university professor

Age: 67

Party: Democrat

Residence: Ventura

Public office: None

Postsecondary election: Did not specify

Campaign website: On Facebook, search Philip Fields.

Top issues: Failed leadership at Ventura County Animal Services, Ventura County Behavioral Health and the current board's failing on climate issues.

Reasons for running: Ventura County Animal Services. Our county climate continues to warm. Campaign promises have been broken. Ventura County Behavioral Health, homeless and the medical center are underfunded while bad decisions allow fossil fuels to flourish and there is no transparency. We need good governance and new leadership. I will bring back a government by, for and with the people.

Matt LaVere

Occupation: Ventura County Supervisor District 1

Age: 45

Party: Democrat

Residence: Ventura

Previous public office: Ventura City Council, 2016 to 2018; Ventura mayor, 2018 to 2020; Ventura County Supervisor, 2020 to present

Postsecondary education: Bachelor of arts in political science and sociology, Pepperdine University; law degree Pepperdine School of Law; Certificate in alternative dispute resolution, Pepperdine Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution

Campaign website: www.supervisorlavere.com

Top issues: Public safety, homelessness, economic development

Reasons for running: It has been a privilege to represent the residents of the First District on the Board of Supervisors. From day one, my priorities have been enhancing public safety, addressing the challenges of homelessness, driving economic growth, creating a more sustainable community and improving our system of mental health care. I’m proud of my work and the progress we have made. However, I am fully aware that there is more to be done. My bid for a second term reflects my commitment to keeping up the fight to address these issues and bring the change Ventura County residents demand and deserve.

Jeff Ketelsen

Occupation: Park services; candidate did not send additional information or a photo by deadline.

Age: 62

Party affiliation: Independent

Residence: Ojai

Public service: Ojai Valley Municipal Advisory Commission, 2004-2008

Postsecondary education: Bachelor's degree in history, CSU Northridge

Campaign website: None

Share up to three top campaign issues: County services, unincorporated coastal access and medical care for citizens of all ages.

In 100 words or less, explain your reason for running office: Expanding democracy for unincorporated citizens. Citizen involvement for all and access to government services. Care and medical for pets. Coastal preservation. Support for Blinky's Reef and Rincon surf spots. Medical care for the elderly. Upkeep of Ventura Harbor. Quality of medical care on Loma Vista and adjoining streets. Preserving the Ventura Pier. Maintenance of county trails. Preservation of downtown Ojai and downtown Ventura. Stanley's Surf Spot Memorial and all who surfed there. Medical care for the Ojai Valley. Access to medical care for children in Ojai Valley and unincorporated Ventura. Highway 33 maintenance in Oak View, Miramonte and Meiners Oaks.

