California primary election 2024: Meet Ventura County District 3 supervisor candidates

From left, Kelly Long, Heather Schmidt and Kim Marra Stephenson are candidates for the Ventura County District 3 supervisor's seat.

Editor's note: This story is one in a series on the March 5 primary election. For more coverage, visit vcstar.com/elections.

Three candidates in the March 5 primary are vying to represent District 3 on the Ventura County Board of Supervisors: the incumbent, Kelly Long, and challengers Kim Marra Stephenson and Heather Schmidt.

The seat is one of five on the Board of Supervisors, which oversees county-level government services for the entire county as well as municipal services like streets and policing for the unincorporated areas.

The Third District includes the cities of Santa Paula and Fillmore and the surrounding unincorporated areas; most of the city of Camarillo, except the northern and eastern edges; some of the northern and eastern parts of the city of Oxnard; and the El Rio and Nyeland Acres communities just outside Oxnard. Complete district maps are available on the county's website.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

The Star asked the candidates to answer an online questionnaire. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Kelly Long

Kelly Long is a candidate for District 3 supervisor.

Occupation: Ventura County Supervisor

Age: 51

Party affiliation: Republican

City of residence: Camarillo

Previous public office: Pleasant Valley School District board; Ventura County Board of Supervisors

Education: Bachelor degree in mechanical engineering, CSU Long Beach

Campaign website: kellylongforsupervisor.com

Top campaign issues: Fiscal responsibility, keep our communities safe and improve services

Reason for running: I am running for reelection to continue providing Ventura County with essential services and quality jobs crucial to a thriving community. Public safety is my top priority as Ventura County is one of the safest places to live. My endorsements from Sheriff Jim Fryhoff, Ventura County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, Ventura County Professional Firefighters’ Association and State Coalition of Probation Organizations show my commitment to safety. I am committed to improving our local economy to support working families. My approach includes maintaining fiscal discipline through balanced budgets, avoiding new taxes and enhancing services. My primary focus is on the well-being and prosperity of our residents, always putting people over partisan politics.

Kim Marra Stephenson

Kim Marra Stephenson is a candidate for District 3 supervisor.

Occupation: Teacher

Age: 54

Party affiliation: Democrat

City of residence: Camarillo

Previous public office: None

Education: Bachelor's in psychology from UCLA; doctorate in educational psychology from Stanford University

Campaign website: stephenson4supervisor.com

Top campaign issues: Economic opportunities, improved healthcare, expanded access for county services

Reason for running: We need hard-working leaders who show up, problem-solve and forge paths to healthier, safer, more affordable futures for all. I’m running because District 3 is home — filled with people, traditions and places I love. Raised by my grandparents — a fieldworker, cook/veteran — and single mother, we migrated here over 40 years ago, serving in the military, schools and businesses. I’m not a politician. I’m an award-winning educator and leader, currently at Oxnard Middle College, building students’ futures daily. I’m a Rio Mesa Spartan who raised two more with Dave, my husband of 30 years. I’m ready to be your supervisor.

Heather Schmidt

Heather Schmidt is a candidate for District 3 supervisor.

Occupation: Public policy consultant

Age: 41

Party affiliation: No party preference

City of residence: Oxnard

Previous public office: None

Education: Master's in public administration; bachelor's of arts in philosophyand in political science; certification in organizational cybersecurity and organizational leadership

Campaign website: Schmidt4District3.com

Top campaign issues: Restore good governance, improve public health and safety and job creation

Reason for running: In 2022, my family faced housing insecurity after our landlord terminated our lease for no-fault. This launched a year of bouncing from one temporary home to another, meeting families in situations like ours. This experience changed me and ended in my decision to run for this office. Someone must represent those of us being harmed by the policy choices of the current representative. I couple this hardship with the background to solve our very challenging problems. Public policy is what I do for a living. I know how to get Ventura County government working for the people again.

California primary election 2024 information

Primary election voting officially began on Feb. 5, when the county registrar sent vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters and opened up early voting at the county government center. Voting will continue through March 5.

By mail: Submit your mail-in ballot in a mailbox between Feb. 5 - March 5.

Drop off: Drop off your mail-in ballot at a county voting center or in one of the county's 38 official ballot drop boxes between Feb. 5 - March 5.

In person: The county will open 11 voting centers for in person voting beginning Feb. 24, then open all 52 from March 2-5. Hours for all centers are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Election Day, when they run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early in person: Vote early in-person beginning Feb. 5 at the Ventura County Elections Division office on the bottom floor of the county's Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura.

Voter registration deadlines: Online or through mail by Feb. 20 and in person only from Feb. 21-March 5.

Check registration status: voterstatus.sos.ca.gov

Learn more: venturavote.org

Latest election news: vcstar.com/elections

Tony Biasotti is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tbiasotti@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Election 2024: Ventura County District 3 supervisor candidates