California primary elections: Add these important dates to your 2024 calendar

Like Tax Day, birthdays and the holiday season, elections have a habit of sneaking up on you.

In a few weeks, New Hampshire will hold the nation's first presidential primary of the year, effectively launching the 2024 election season. As one of the 16 states holding primaries on Super Tuesday, which is March 5, Californians have less than eight weeks before they, too, can head to the polls — with early voters able to send in their ballots in as little as three weeks.

To avoid any last-minute panic, here are a few key dates and deadlines to keep in mind:

When are California primary ballots mailed?

For those wanting to get a jump on things, Feb. 5 marks the first day ballots are mailed out to all registered voters, and early voting sites begin to take ballots. By Feb. 6, all counties are required to have opened a ballot drop-off center accepting vote-by-mail ballots.

Early voting sites and ballot drop-off locations will be listed on the California Secretary of State's website, caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/.

When is the last day to register to vote in California primary?

If you're among those not yet registered to vote Feb. 20 is the last day to register before the state and presidential primaries March 5. You can do so online, or request a paper application, here. Remember you must also update your voting registration information by this deadline as well — if you moved, changed your name or changed political parties, this applies to you.

When does in-person voting start in California?

In-person voting starts a little earlier for those living in the over two dozen counties listed here, which all participate in the Voter's Choice Act. Starting Feb. 24, counties will open designated locations where any county resident can vote.

Keep an eye on the California Secretary of State website for a list of locations.

When is the California primary election?

Primary Election Day, March 5, begins at 7 a.m. and polls close at 8 p.m., and any ballots mailed in must be postmarked before or on March 5.

Finally, same-day registration and voting at select voting sites is a fail-safe option for those who did not register or update their voting registration in time. Locations will be available at sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/same-day-reg, when available.

