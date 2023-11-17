California prison guard from Clovis sentenced for sex abuse of inmates, prosecutors say

A Clovis man and former correctional officer has been sentenced to eight years in prison for forcing three inmates to submit to oral copulation and other sexual abuse.

Andrew Jones, 36, of Clovis pleaded guilty in August after admitting to sexual abuse and to making false statements during his time supervising kitchen staff at Federal Bureau of Prisons in Dublin, federal prosecutors said Thursday in a news release.

Jones was convicted of six counts of sexual abuse and one for the false statements. He was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release after the prison term, prosecutors said.

The abuse between July 2020 and June 2021 was carried out by Jones in the kitchen, a staff bathroom, a warehouse and a room where kitchen utensils were kept, a news release said.

Seven other employees have been convicted of similar crimes at FCI Dublin over the past three years, according to prosecutors. An eighth has been charged.

“The egregious sexual abuse that took place at FCI Dublin was disgraceful and tragic, and the Justice Department will not rest until we have eliminated such misconduct from the Federal Bureau of Prisons,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said in a news release.