California prison guard died after reporting corruption

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California prison guard killed himself after reporting corruption and harassment to authorities and cooperating with attorneys suing the state, a newspaper reported Wednesday.

Sgt. Kevin Steele, 56, wrote memos to top prison officials early this year in which he said fellow correctional officers in his California State Prison, Sacramento, investigations unit had faked documents and planted drugs and weapons on inmates.

Two lawyers told The Sacramento Bee that Steele had also been working with them on cases where he alleged evidence had been falsified or covered up.

He was found dead Aug. 20, in Miller County, Missouri, where he had gone after being barred from prison grounds during what prison officials say was a misconduct investigation. The county coroner ruled his death a suicide.

A second member of the same investigations unit who also complained of harassment and retaliation, 30-year-old Valentino Rodriguez, died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home in West Sacramento a year ago.

The entire unit — tasked with investigating crimes committed inside the prison — has been replaced, and 10 of its officers are facing discipline relating to Rodriguez’s death, corrections department spokeswoman Dana Simas told the newspaper.

Prison employees are facing investigations by both the FBI and the corrections department.

“We do take every allegation of misconduct by staff very seriously, and work hard to ensure there is accountability when allegations are sustained,” Simas said in an email to The Bee.

John Balazs, an attorney for a white supremacist prison gang member facing federal charges, said Steele was his confidential source for statements in court documents he filed alleging his client may be killed in the maximum security prison commonly called New Folsom.

The source he now identifies as Steele advised that “rogue” guards planted weapons and drugs in inmates’ cells to obtain more overtime, spread false rumors and relayed private information from inmates’ files to other inmates in violation of department policy, “and on at least two occasions have been directly involved in the killing of a CSP-Sacramento inmate,” Balazs said in his court filing.

He alleged that guards allowed inmates to conduct a "practice run" a week before two inmates killed a fellow prisoner who was handcuffed to a chair, citing a source he now says was Steele.

In a January memo to prison Warden Jeffrey Lynch obtained by The Bee, Steele said he alerted his supervisors to “inconsistencies” regarding that slaying, backed up with recorded interviews.

The newspaper earlier reported that prosecutors said the confidential source was interviewed by the FBI and did not have direct knowledge of wrongdoing but was relying on a report and other evidence including a video.

Steele alleged in a February memo to Corrections Secretary Kathleen Allison that prison officials had responded with “indifference” to his reports of wrongdoing and to the “victimization” of Rodriguez.

“I am NOT a disgruntled employee seeking vengeance,” Steele wrote to Allison. “Instead, I was a witness to an ISU (Investigative Services Unit) which became engulfed in corruption and watched as integrity was forced to cower in terror and fear of retaliation!”

Balazs said Steele also told him that allegations are false that his client, Aryan Brotherhood member Brant Daniel, planned to kill a correctional officer with a homemade knife that was found in his cell.

A second lawyer, Steve Glickman, told The Bee that Steele informed him that evidence had been suppressed in the death of a 29-year-old inmate found dead in his cell.

Corrections officials said he hanged himself alone in his cell in 2016, leaving behind a suicide note, and Glickman filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the inmate's family.

But Steele said another inmate had confessed on video and in writing to the slaying, but that the confessions had disappeared. Glickman said Steele immediately informed the prison warden and had been set to testify publicly when he died.

“At every single juncture where I discovered something that resembled corruption, wrongdoing, exploitation, fraudulency and/or breeches of trust, I ALWAYS alerted supervisory staff and institutional leadership, as that is what I thought was the desire of both the administrative staff and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,” Steele said in his January memo to the prison's warden. “However, it would appear that is NOT the desire of either entity.”

He said in the memo that Rodriguez told him some of their fellow officers were planting drugs and weapons on inmates late in the afternoons “in an effort to have to work overtime hours to finish the reports.”

A year ago, federal prosecutors charged two former correctional officers with faking reports in the death of a 65-year-old New Folsom inmate.

Ashley Marie Aurich pleaded guilty in January to lying in her account of how another correctional officer yanked the legs from under the handcuffed inmate in 2016. The two guards were escorting the prisoner, who struck his head on the concrete and died at a hospital two days later.

Both were dismissed from their jobs in 2018.

The second former officer, Arturo Pacheco, faces two federal charges of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of falsification of records in a federal investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Some oil from California spill breaks up in ocean currents

    Some of the crude oil that spilled from a pipeline into the waters off Southern California has been breaking up naturally in ocean currents, a Coast Guard official said Wednesday as authorities sought to determine the scope of the damage. Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said some of the oil has been pushed to the south by currents. Storms earlier in the week may also have helped disperse the oil, which he said could make it more challenging to skim as it spreads out.

  • International fugitive's possible last sighting was at Dodger game

    Convicted of a massive bank fraud, fugitive John Ruffo has been on the run for more than two decades - and may have been last spotted at Dodger Stadium.

  • Hospice reforms to become law after Times investigation reveals widespread fraud, abuse

    Gov. Gavin Newsom signs into law bills aimed at curbing kickbacks and poor treatment in an industry meant to care for the terminally ill.

  • U.S. to fine for-profit colleges for false promises about graduates' prospects

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Some 70 U.S. for-profit colleges, including some of the largest, were sent notices that the Federal Trade Commission could impose "significant financial penalties" if the schools deceive students about how successful their graduates were, the agency said on Wednesday. The FTC commissioners, who often split along party lines, voted 5-0 to use a dormant penalty authority against any school that, for example, overstated how likely it was that graduates would get jobs and how much they could hope to earn. The notices were sent to schools https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/attachments/penalty-offenses-concerning-education/higher_ed_notice_recipient_list.pdf that included "the largest for-profit colleges and vocational schools" in the United States, the agency said in a statement, while adding that a school receiving a letter was not an indication of wrongdoing.

  • Nobel in chemistry honors 'greener' way to build molecules

    Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for finding an ingenious and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules — an approach now used to make a variety of compounds, including medicines and pesticides. The work of Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan has allowed scientists to produce those molecules more cheaply, efficiently, safely and with significantly less hazardous waste. “It’s already benefiting humankind greatly,” said Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede, a member of the Nobel panel.

  • Johnson vows 'long overdue' revamp of UK's post-Brexit economy

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rallied his Conservative party faithful on Wednesday, vowing a far-reaching overhaul to wean the UK economy off cheap foreign labour after Brexit.

  • Official says 4,000 feet of pipeline in California oil spill has been moved, 13-inch split found

    Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore said that approximately 4,000 feet of a pipeline believed to be the source of last week’s oil spill off the coast of California had been displaced by 105 feet. Ore also said that a 13-inch split, believed to be the source of the spill, was found in the pipeline.

  • New HUD rule aimed at preventing public housing evictions

    The Biden administration is trying to prevent evictions from public housing for nonpayment of rent, seeking to shore up protections following the end of the nationwide eviction moratorium. Under a new rule from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, tenants in HUD-subsidized public housing cannot be evicted for nonpayment without providing them 30 days' notice and information about available federal emergency rental assistance. Technically, the rule would go into effect 30 days after publication, but a senior HUD official told The Associated Press that public housing authorities across the country were expected to comply immediately.

  • Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a 'real possibility'

    To get around Republican obstruction, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Democrats are considering a change to the Senate's filibuster rules in order to quickly approve lifting the nation's debt limit and avoid what would be a devastating credit default. The president's surprise remarks come as the Senate is tangled in a fiscally dangerous standoff over a vote that's needed to suspend the nation's debt limit and allow the federal government to continue borrowing to pay down its balances. Biden has resisted any filibuster rule changes over other issues, but his off-the-cuff comments Tuesday night interjected a new urgency to an increasingly uncertain situation.

  • Customer allegedly threatens bar employee with gun over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

    A bar patron allegedly came out guns blazing against a coronavirus vaccination requirement.

  • Jury awards $6.3M to Shannen Doherty in State Farm fire suit

    A federal jury in Los Angeles awarded $6.3 million to actor Shannen Doherty on Monday in a lawsuit alleging that State Farm failed to pay sufficiently for damage to her house in a 2018 California wildfire. The jury found that the insurance giant's failure to pay policy benefits for Doherty's Malibu home were “unreasonable and without proper cause.” “We thank the members of the jury for their thoughtful consideration of Shannen’s case,” Doherty's attorney Devin McRae said in a statement.

  • Thieves steal $329,000 worth of Dodge and Ram vehicles in Michigan

    Law enforcement officers in Michigan arrested four men linked to the theft of four vehicles from a Dodge and Ram dealership about an hour away from Detroit. All four cars were later recovered, but a rare 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat was damaged after it hit a wall. Police officers were dispatched to Szott M-59 Dodge Ram in Highland Charter Township, Michigan, to investigate the theft of four cars: the aforementioned Durango, a 2021 Durango GT, a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, and a 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat.

  • Transgender doctors warn against sex changes for children

    Medical professionals who are transgender are questioning gender reassignment procedures for children.

  • Georgia governor suspends indicted district attorney

    Georgia's governor has suspended a district attorney who was indicted on charges of criminal misconduct while in office. Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Monday suspending Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones until his case is resolved or the end of his term of office, whichever comes first. The state attorney general's office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7, accusing Jones of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • Rami Malek Once Asked Kate Middleton A Question That Left Her 'Taken Aback'

    The actor also said he offered to babysit for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

  • La Palma island's volcano roars again, spewing thicker lava

    A volcano that has already destroyed nearly 1,000 buildings on a Spanish island increased its explosive power Tuesday, roaring louder and spewing thicker lava out of its main vent. The volcanic eruption started on Sept. 19 and has forced the evacuation of over 6,000 residents of the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa. The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, Involcan, said Tuesday that activity in the La Palma volcano had become “explosive, with falling pyroclasts and bombs.”

  • Ethiopia airs claims about UN officials; UN seeks documents

    Days after kicking out seven U.N. officials, Ethiopia accused them without providing evidence Wednesday of inflating the magnitude of humanitarian crisis and taking sides in the war in its Tigray region, while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pressed the country’s ambassador for documentation of the allegations. Speaking at a U.N. Security Council meeting, Ethiopian Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie laid out newly detailed claims about the seven officials who were ordered to leave the country last week.

  • Hialeah Middle School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Having Affair With 14-Year-Old Former Student

    Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, was booked into jail in Miami-Dade Monday night.

  • Cold case team says Zodiac Killer ID'd, linking him to another murder

    A team of specialists that investigate cold cases says it has identified the Zodiac Killer, one of America's most prolific serial murderers who terrorized communities in the San Francisco area in the late 1960s with a series of brutal slayings and unsolvable riddles.

  • Brian Laundrie flew home to Florida during cross-country road trip with Gabby Petito to 'empty and close' storage unit: lawyer

    Laundrie left "to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as they contemplated extending the road trip," a lawyer said.