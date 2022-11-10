California prison officials look for inmate who walked away from camp in Tehama County

Authorities in Tehama County on Thursday were looking for a prison inmate who escaped from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp, a minimum-security facility.

Teo Raymond, 39, walked away from the conservation camp on Wednesday, according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Officials at the camp discovered he was missing while conducting a head count at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities conducted an immediate search of the camp buildings and grounds.

CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, Cal Fire and local law enforcement agencies were notified, and they are assisting in the continued search.

Raymond was transferred to CDCR custody on May 2 after he was sentenced in Shasta County to four years in prison for a conviction on two counts of first-degree burglary, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, false imprisonment with violence and corporal injury, according to the news release.

Prison officials described Raymond as 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds with blond or strawberry-blond hair, gray eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved orange shirt and orange pants marked with “State Prisoner” on the pant leg.

Authorities asked anyone who spots Raymond should immediately call 911, Camp Commander Brett Lewis at 530-833-5497 or Special Service Agent Chris Paris at 916-825-9511.