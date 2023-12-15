California prison officials searching for inmate who ‘walked away’ from Folsom State Prison

Authorities are searching Friday for an inmate who “walked away” from Folsom State Prison overnight.

Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation say Zionarrow A. Taylor, 22, went missing after a routine check by guards about 2:30 a.m.

“Staff immediately launched a search,” prison officials said in a statement. “CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.”

Taylor is described as 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. It’s unknown what type of clothing he was wearing at the time of his escape.

CDCR officials say Taylor was received from Fresno County on Oct. 3 after being sentenced to two years for second-degree robbery.

“Anyone who sees Taylor or has knowledge of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement or call 911,” officials said.

Folsom State Prison is the oldest and one of three facilities in Represa, sandwiched between Folsom and Folsom Dam. It is a minimum-security facility that housed 2,815 inmates as of Wednesday, 136% of design capacity, according to CDCR reporting.