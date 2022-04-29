California probes ExxonMobil over plastics waste

California’s attorney general has subpoenaed ExxonMobil as part of what he called a first-of-its-kind investigation into the petroleum industry for its alleged role in causing a global plastic pollution crisis. (April 28)

