Well-known California rock climber charged in Yosemite National Park sexual assault

A well-known professional rock climber from California has been arrested after being accused of sexual assault in Yosemite National Park, according to authorities.

Charles Barrett, 38, was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact, according to a three-count indictment released Tuesday by the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of California.

According to the indictment, Barrett is accused of forcibly committing sexual assault on two occasions and committing abusive sexual contact on a third in August 2016. If convicted, Barrett faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Barrett is originally from Santa Rosa and spent about 15 years living in the Eastern Sierra Mountains, according to Tahoe Quarterly. The magazine reported that Barrett pioneered some of the hardest bouldering routes in California and wrote several guidebooks about climbing in Yosemite National Park and the Eastern Sierra.

The National Park Service is investigating the case. Anyone with information related to this case or believes they may be a victim can submit a tip online, call (888) 653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.