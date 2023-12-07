California promises $50 million for bridge to mitigate Indian Canyon closures

A rendering of what a bridge over Indian Canyon Drive could look like.

Plans to build bridges on Indian Canyon Drive on the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs received a major shot in the arm Thursday when a state agency gave final approval for the state to provide $50 million in funding to construct the bridge.

The grant would provide two-thirds of the estimated $75 million cost of building the bridges, which officials say will reduce the need for frequent closures of the road through the wash because of flooding and heavy winds. A CVAG spokesperson has said the remainder of the cost would be paid for with “local and regional transportation funding.”

The grant is being provided as part of a climate adaption program that will provide just over $300 million in funding for projects aimed at improving the resiliency and adaptability of infrastructure in the state to climate-related challenges.

This is a developing story.

