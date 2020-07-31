This California pup is captivating the internet with his dog treat recipes and love for nature

If you're having a busy day and need a break, stop and smell the roses and visit the Instagram account of Milo, a 2-year-old Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever from Burbank, California, who knows how to charm his way into everyone's hearts.

"Milo is very independent, fun and loving who's willing to do everything," Jenn Bennett, Milo's human, told "Good Morning America." "When you feed him right away, he'll stop in the middle and give you a kiss and thank you."

Milo, "'GMA's' Pet of the Week," is a true "Renaissance pup" who loves helping Bennett take care of flowers and vegetables in their family's backyard garden and whip up treats.

He shares his love for cooking on his YouTube cooking show, "Drooling for Treats," where he shows his followers how to make his favorite dog treat recipes like peanut butter donuts and granola bars made of rolled oats, bananas and sunflower seeds.

PHOTO: Milo, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever from Burbank, California, is warming the hearts of many online with his love for monarch butterflies and flowers. (Jenn Bennett)

Bennett said that whenever she would make Milo's treats, he would just know when they're for him.

"He would just sit there and wait for a little piece on a spoon," said Bennett. "And so I thought it would be really fun to teach people how to make the treats via the show."

When he's not cooking or using his "green paw" in the family's backyard, Milo is hanging out with his butterfly friends in the garden, which have migrated from all over.

"We raise monarch butterflies," said Bennett. "He loves to just watch them fly around the garden and he loves smelling flowers, so he'll go up and smell flowers that have Monarchs on them and just goes crazy watching that. But he doesn't chase or nick at them."

Milo's flower-filled adventures are documented on his Instagram, @Milo_the_Toller, where he brings smiles to his nearly 27,000 followers.

Read on for one of Milo's favorite dog snacks, Mint Breath Freshening Treats.

Mint Breath Freshening Treats

Ingredients

2.5 cups whole wheat flour

1 cup water

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

½ cup quick oats

2 tablespoon fresh mint, chopped

⅓ cup fresh parsley, chopped

10-12 drops green food coloring

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. Mix all ingredients, then add food coloring

3. Roll out dough and cut into fun shapes

4. Bake for 35 min, then store in the refrigerator



This California pup is captivating the internet with his dog treat recipes and love for nature originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com