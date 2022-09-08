California Raises Its Energy Emergency as Solar Power Wanes

(Bloomberg) -- California faces the dual threat of blackouts from an overwhelmed grid as well as from the risk of wildfires as a punishing heat wave continues to exact a toll on the state’s power system.

Edison International’s Southern California utility warned Thursday afternoon that it is considering cutting power to more than 50,000 customers to reduce fire risk in the drought-parched region.

The alert comes after the state’s grid operator declared an emergency for the fourth straight day, asking residents and businesses to conserve power. While demand is expected to be lower Thursday, the system faces a new risk of wildfire smoke reducing generation from solar and wind installations.

The threat of rolling blackouts has shaken confidence in the power grid, adding fuel to the debate over how quickly the state should transition to renewable energy and revived fears about the impact of climate change. It’s also contributed to higher gasoline prices in the state.

Read: Californians Can’t Catch a Break as Gasoline Prices Rise Again

Total demand is expected to reach 48.8 gigawatts, below the record high of 52 gigawatts achieved Tuesday. But the grid Thursday and Friday faces the prospect of much less solar and wind power.

Wildfire smoke and cloud cover will likely reduce output from solar farms during the hottest parts of the afternoon, according to Elliot Mainzer, chief executive officer of the California Independent System Operator.

Later in the day Thursday, there may be weaker wind gusts, diminishing another important electric source for the state. That may continue into Friday, when officials are expecting solar generation to be reduced by as much as 1 gigawatt. Mainzer spoke prior to Edison’s warning of public safety cut-offs.

“Conditions have changed,” Mainzer said, pointing to “uncertainty about how much production we will have from our renewable resources.”

Edison spokeswoman Diane Castro said the threat of public safety power shutoffs may last into Saturday and would mostly affect customers in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties. The utility is forecasting strong winds with the highest intensity between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday.

Story continues

The heat wave that started at the end of August has also taxed the natural-gas fired power plants that the state has relied on to help stave off outages. But the longer these conditions endure, the risk of a failure will increase.

Also Read: Hurricane Kay Threatens to Flood California From Miles Away

Sacramento has been above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) since Aug. 31. The high Thursday could reach 109, and 110 Friday before dropping to 91 Saturday and 88 Sunday.

Californians are also seeing gasoline prices surge again despite summer travel season coming to an end. Pump prices jumped by more than 5 cents a gallon overnight in San Francisco and Sacramento, according to auto club AAA, and record wholesale premiums signal they could rise further. The state’s gasoline stockpiles are down.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.