California recall election, Hurricane Nicholas, Apple event: 5 things to know Tuesday

A historic California recall election gets underway

California voters will decide Tuesday who of the more than 40 candidates on the ballot will replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election that could mark only the third time in U.S. history that a sitting governor is removed from office by voters. The push against Newsom began in February 2020 as proponents justified the recall based on the governor's position on a number of political issues, including taxes and immigration. The process is unlike other elections: The ballot will ask voters two questions: Do they want to recall Newsom, yes or no? And if more than 50% of voters agree, then, who should replace him? The election says whoever gets the most votes wins – even without a majority. Speaking at a rally in Long Beach Monday night, President Joe Biden called Newsom one of the best governors in the country.

Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall on the Texas coast

Hurricane Nicholas made landfall along the Texas coast early Tuesday, bringing the threat of up to 20 inches of rainfall to parts of the Gulf Coast, including the same area hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and storm-battered Louisiana. Eric Blake, of the National Hurricane Center, forecasted Nicholas will pound parts of the middle and upper Texas coastline with 8 to 16 inches of rain, and isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches are possible. The worry with Nicholas will be how slowly it moves. Storms are moving slower in recent decades, and Nicholas could get stuck between two other weather systems, said Jim Kossin of The Climate Service. In flood-prone Houston, officials worried that heavy rain expected to arrive by Tuesday could inundate streets and flood homes. Authorities deployed rescue vehicles throughout the city and erected barricades at dozens of locations that tend to flood, Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Democrats to propose tax hikes for wealthy

House Democrats are expected to propose a series of tax hikes on the wealthiest Americans and corporations. The effort comes as Democrats search for ways to fund their spending proposals, including a large-scale expansion of the social safety net touching on family care, public education and climate policies. Taken together, the changes would raise about $2.9 trillion in revenue. The proposals would bring back a tiered system for corporate taxes, raising the rate from 21% to 26.5% for corporations that have more than $5 million in annual revenue, while lowering it to 18% for companies that make less than $400,000. Individuals would experience the rate at $400,000; households at $425,000; and married couples at $450,000. For individual high-income earners, the capital gains rate would increase from 20% to 25%, according to the plan. Democrats are expected to bring up the proposals, which they unveiled Monday, in committee on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Apple event: Will the iPhone 13 be unveiled?

Fans of the iPhone, mark your calendars. Apple is streaming an event on Tuesday from its California headquarters where the tech giant is widely expected to unveil its next iPhone (1 p.m. ET, apple.com). Although the invitation for the event, titled "California Streaming," did not specifically include information related to the iPhone, September is typically the time of year when the company has unveiled its latest smartphone. Last month, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said the iPhone 13 will likely see a significant upgrade in storage, up to a maximum of 1 terabyte. Currently, the iPhone 12 Pro has the most storage at 512 GB. Other rumored features include Cinematic Video, which is essentially a version of Portrait Mode for video, as well as the typical upgrade in processing chip to help the device run faster.

Broadway reopens at full capacity

After being shuttered for 18 months, Broadway will reopen at full capacity Tuesday. Although not all shows plan to re-open in September, many fan favorites such as "Chicago," "Hamilton" and "The Lion King" are among the productions set to see a full house Tuesday. Broadway performances were initially suspended due to COVID 19 on March 12, 2020. At that time, 31 productions were running, including eight new shows in previews. Additionally, eight productions were in rehearsals preparing to open in the spring. Broadway employs nearly 100,000 people and is a critical part of New York City's economy and tourism sector. Before the pandemic, almost 250,000 people were seeing a Broadway show every week.

