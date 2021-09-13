California recall GOP frontrunner Larry Elder declined to commit to accepting election results

In this July 13, 2021 file photo radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

In a new interview, Larry Elder declines to state whether he will accept the recall election results.

California recall election GOP frontrunner Larry Elder declined to commit to accepting the eventual results of the recall election on September 14, in an interview with NBC News.

Elder is asked if he will accept the election results - regardless of who wins - twice and did not directly answer either time.

"I think we all need to be looking at election integrity, whether you're a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent," Elder said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

