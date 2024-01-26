California regulators approve $45M penalty in Dixie Fire settlement agreement with PG&E

California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved a settlement agreement between the CPUC’s Safety and Enforcement Division and the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, which penalizes PG&E $45 million for its involvement in the 2021 Dixie Fire.

The settlement agreement was reached after CPUC's Safety and Enforcement Division concluded its investigation and issued an Administrative Consent Order, the agency said in a release on Jan. 25.

The Dixie Fire, which started July 13, 2021, burned about 963,309 acres in Shasta as well as Plumas, Lassen, Butte and Tehama counties. The fire ignited after a Douglas fir tree contacted energized power lines owned and operated by PG&E.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the state agency said that PG&E will pay a $45 million penalty, including:

$40 million in shareholder funding for capital expenditures to transition from hard copy records to electronic records for distribution patrols and inspections

$2.5 million in fines to the California General Fund

$2.5 million in payments to tribes impacted by the Dixie Fire for remediations. PG&E will distribute payments to the Greenville Rancheria and Maidu Summitt Consortium, which is a nonprofit representing a number of Mountain Maidu groups, tribes, nonprofits and grassroots organizations.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, PG&E will also submit an implementation plan to the commission's Safety and Enforcement Division, which will "detail the project design for the new record-keeping initiative," the commission's statement said.

The Safety and Enforcement Division also has the right to modify the plan. PG&E will submit annual reports the division for ongoing oversight, the statement said.

The new initiative will support public safety by enabling more accurate recording of information and immediate awareness of the condition of PG&E’s assets, "thereby improving the timeliness of inspections and preventive maintenance, and assisting the CPUC in conducting future audits and investigations," according to the statement.

The proposal voted on is available on the CPUC’s website.

