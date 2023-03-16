California regulators could decide oil profits penalty

FILE - Gas prices are advertised at over eight dollars a gallon at a gas station, Oct. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, March, 15, 2023, he wants state regulators to decide whether to impose the nation's first penalty on oil companies for price gouging, pivoting after months of negotiations with Legislative leaders failed to reach an agreement on a bill aimed at reining in the state's notoriously high gas prices. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ADAM BEAM
·4 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday he wants state regulators to decide whether to impose the nation's first penalty on oil companies for price gouging, pivoting after months of negotiations with legislative leaders failed to reach an agreement on a bill aimed at reining in the state's notoriously high gas prices.

Gas prices in California are always more expensive than the rest of the country because the state has higher taxes and fees than other states and requires a special blend of gasoline that is better for the environment but more expensive to make.

But last summer, the average price for a gallon of gas in California was more than $2.60 higher than the national average — a difference state regulators said could not be explained simply by taxes and fees. Meanwhile, oil companies recorded supersized profits.

Newsom, a Democrat, responded by asking state lawmakers to pass a law that would impose hefty fines on oil companies if their profits surpassed a certain threshold — with all of the money generated from the fines going back to drivers. The bill was so important to Newsom that he took the rare step of calling lawmakers into a special session to pass it, a maneuver that allows them to focus on just one issue instead of being distracted by hundreds of other bills in a regular session.

But the proposal never got traction in the Democratic-controlled Legislature, where the oil industry is one of the top contributors to lawmakers' campaign accounts.

Wednesday, the governor announced he was changing course and instead will ask lawmakers to empower the California Energy Commission to decide whether such a penalty is necessary and, if it is, how much it would be. The commission would be aided by a new, independent agency made up of experts, economists and lawyers that would have subpoena power to monitor the gasoline market and make recommendations.

If the commission imposed any fines, the money would not be returned to drivers.

“What we’re asking for is simple: transparency and accountability to drive the oil industry out of the shadows,” Newsom said. “Now it’s time to choose whether to stand with California families or with Big Oil in our fight to make them play by the rules.”

The modified proposal means it's possible California wouldn't penalize oil companies at all. But it would give Newsom more control over what happens because he appoints all five members of the California Energy Commission, who must also be confirmed by the Democratic-controlled state Senate.

That did not win over the oil industry, which has been battling Newsom over this proposal and a host of other environmental proposals aimed at transitioning the nation's most populous state away from fossil fuels.

“It sounds like the governor wants to create a new state agency and empower unelected bureaucrats to impose more taxes and increase costs,” said Kevin Slagle, spokesperson for the Western States Petroleum Association, a nonprofit trade association that represents the industry. “At the end of the day, this proposal does not solve Californians' gasoline supply problem and will likely lead to the very same unintended consequences legislators have reiterated to the Governor: less investment, less supply, and higher costs for Californians.”

State legislative leaders have not yet agreed to Newsom's proposal. But the governor's office expects lawmakers to hold public hearings on it soon, ideally before the summer months when gas prices usually increase. The Newsom administration did not view the new proposal as a concession, saying the governor made the changes after consulting with experts.

“We feel like this is stronger from where we started," said Dana Williamson, Newsom's chief of staff. “It is the only one of its kind in the country. And it’s really going to set up a watchdog entity that is going to watch the industry every single day. And then the (Energy Commission) will be able to then act upon the findings.”

Top legislative leaders, Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, did not comment on the new proposal Wednesday night. Republicans, who don't control enough seats to influence votes in the Legislature, decried the proposal as a tax that would inevitably be passed on to drivers.

“If Democrats give unelected bureaucrats the authority to impose this new tax, they will be responsible for the shortages, rationing, gas lines and price spikes that come with it,” Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia is so cut off from the international financial system that the Kremlin thinks Western sanctions have 'insured' the country against the banking crisis

    International financial firms have left or are planning their exits from Russia. Some Russian banks have also been banned from SWIFT.

  • Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on amendments

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the Senate Homeland Security panel, abruptly walked out of a committee markup Wednesday morning after clashing with the panel’s chairman, Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), over amendments. Paul vented his frustration over Peters’s use of procedural tactics to effectively shield Democrats on the committee from voting on…

  • Florida bill on flags at government buildings to be reworked ‘in line with the state constitution’

    UPDATE, 3/15/2023, 4:30 p.m.: Florida Sen. Jay Collins’ spokesman Ted Veerman released the following statement about the bill, saying the amendment draft was filed in error and they are working to ensure the “bill is in line with the state constitution and statute.” UPDATE, 3/15/2023, 2 p.m.: The proposed amendment that would have listed specific flags, including the Confederate flag, authorized to be flown on state and local government buildings was withdrawn by the bill sponsor less than 24 hours after being introduced. It’s unclear whether the Confederate flag would be authorized for display on government buildings in the bill’s current form.

  • Russia’s next civil war has already begun

    One of the bloodiest battles in modern European history is taking place in Bakhmut, with reports of more than 1,000 soldiers dying in a single day. But more significantly for the Kremlin, it may also be the site of an extraordinary Russian civil war, playing out on Ukrainian soil between different factions. At the heart of it are two of the most significant parts of the Kremlin’s war machine: the Wagner Group and the Russian ministry of defence.

  • Border Patrol Says The Object Marjorie Taylor Greene Called ‘Explosive’ Was Ball Of Sand

    The agency's chief fact-checked the extremist lawmaker's claim that Border Patrol found a bomb planted by "the Cartel" near the southern border.

  • Stormy Daniels makes surprise appearance in Manhattan DA's Trump probe

    Daniels' lawyer said she met with prosecutors and "has agreed to make herself available as a witness." The meeting may have been virtual.

  • Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger

    Texas officials on Wednesday announced a state takeover of Houston's nearly 200,000-student public school district, the eighth-largest in the country, acting on years of threats and angering Democrats who assailed the move as political. The announcement, made by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's education commissioner, Mike Morath, amounts to one of the largest school takeovers ever in the U.S. It also deepens a high-stakes rift between Texas' largest city, where Democrats wield control, and state Republican leaders, who have sought increased authority following election fumbles and COVID-19 restrictions.

  • DeSantis administration revokes Hyatt Regency Miami alcohol license after it hosted 'A Drag Queen Christmas'

    The facility admitted people under the age of 18 as long as they were accompanied by an adult, but Florida regulators said that wasn't allowed.

  • Why Vietnam doesn't want to claim Ke Huy Quan

    The actor has openly acknowledged his Vietnamese roots but the reaction to his historic win has been muted.

  • Emergency SNAP Update: 33 States Extending Additional Food Stamps Money for Final Time in February

    Emergency allotments were authorized to help give SNAP households a temporary financial boost during the pandemic. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP...

  • Australian Nuclear Subs Are ‘Worst Deal in History,’ Ex-PM Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ex-Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating condemned the center-left Labor government’s deal with the US and UK to obtain nuclear submarines, saying the nation’s military sovereignty was being surrendered to the “whim and caprice” of Washington.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapIn New York City, a $10

  • Lee: Biden overstepped authority with new executive order on guns

    President Joe Biden released a new executive order Tuesday that he said will reduce gun violence, but Sen. Mike Lee said Biden’s actions “infringed on the Second Amendment.” Biden’s order would direct federal agencies to monitor compliance with a range of gun regulations that already exist, including requirements for background checks and red flag laws. The executive order includes a request to Attorney General Merrick Garland to keep firearms dealers who have lost their licenses from selling firearms again.

  • Georgia grand jury heard another Trump call recording

    A special grand jury that investigated whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia heard a recording of the former president pushing a top state lawmaker to call a special session to overturn his loss in the state, according to a newspaper report. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday that it spoke to five members of the special grand jury who said they heard a recording of a phone call between Trump and Georgia House Speaker David Ralston that had not previously been reported and has not been made public.

  • In the mob's eyeline: A senior Republican's close brush revealed in new Jan. 6 footage

    “I wasn’t aware of any of it,” Sen. Chuck Grassley — third in line for the presidency at the time — said of his apparent encounter.

  • Ukrainian military downs Russian Su-24 near Bakhmut – video

    Ukraine’s 93rd brigade reported on social media on March 15 that it had downed a Russian Su-24 tactical bomber near the embattled Ukrainian-held town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

  • Putin tells aircraft factory workers in Buryatia how he was tricked

    Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, visited an aircraft factory in Ulan-Ude and once again told the workers that the West had deceived him, which led to the start of the war against Ukraine.

  • Newsom Pushed White House to Bail Out SVB, Celebrated Decision without Mentioning Conflict of Interest

    California governor Gavin Newsom lobbied the White House to bail out Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and later celebrated the decision after it was made public, without mentioning that the firm is a backer in at least three wine companies he owns. The Biden administration “acted swiftly and decisively to protect the American economy and strengthen public confidence in our banking system,” the governor noted in an official statement released on Monday. “Their actions this weekend have calmed nerves, and had profoundly positive impacts on California,” Newsom added.

  • Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff: decision on Bakhmut was made

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on 14 March. The defence on the Bakhmut front was discussed. Source: Press office of the Office of the President of Ukraine Quote: "After considering the progress of the defence operation on the Bakhmut front, all members of the Staff expressed a common position regarding the further holding and defence of the city of Bakhmut.

  • North Carolina court appears poised to overrule itself in gerrymandering case

    State supreme court previously struck down GOP-drawn congressional map that favored Republicans

  • Joe Manchin says he looks at his 2018 vote on easing bank regulations 'differently now' after Silicon Valley Bank's collapse

    In 2018, 13 Democrats joined Republicans in loosening bank regulations. The older regulations likely would've put greater scrutiny on SVB.