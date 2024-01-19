California relaxes COVID-19 guidelines
California has relaxed COVID-19 guidelines.
Apple's latest App Store changes haven't satisfied critics who say they don't go far enough.
Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?
Axiom Space is gearing up to launch its third fully private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew of four will take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 at 4:49 PM EST on Friday, January 19. The crew is notable for being so international: it includes NASA astronaut and Axiom employee Michael López-Alegria; Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei; Alper Gezeravci, Turkey's first astronaut; and Marcus Wandt, an astronaut with the European Space Agency.
Valve has introduced new rules to abide by that will allow the company to add more games with AI content to its Steam gaming platform.
In these exclusive Autoblog spy photos, the electric Audi A4 E-tron and next-generation A5 Sportback were caught testing in California.
Google is set to build a new subsea cable connecting Chile with Australia, via French Polynesia -- the first such cable to directly connect South America with Asia-Pacific. Dubbed "Humboldt," after German polymath and explorer Alexander von Humboldt, the new cable is the latest in more than a dozen similar subsea cables that Google has invested in over the past 15 years, a journey that kicked off in 2010 with Unity that stretched some 6,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean from California to Japan. While countless other submarine cables traverse the Pacific Ocean, they substantively connect Asia with North America, though some do snake down the Pacific coast from the U.S and Mexico to various landing points in the South of the continent.
Civil liberties advocates have long argued that "geofence" search warrants are unconstitutional for their ability to ensnare entirely innocent people who were nearby at the time a crime was committed. Attorneys at the ACLU of Northern California found what they called an "alarming error" in a geofence warrant application that "resulted in a warrant stretching nearly two miles across San Francisco." The error, likely caused by a typo, allowed the requesting law enforcement agency to capture information on anyone who entered the stretch of San Francisco erroneously marked on the search warrant.
Total returns for the industry amounted to $743 billion in merchandise in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail. Returnmates, now rebranded as Sway, is the latest to attract new venture capital for its approach to delivery and returns that focuses on the customer. Additional participants include Blackhorn Ventures, Lightshed Ventures and Rise of the Rest Revolution.
xMEMS' Cypress will be a massive improvement for what MEMS drivers are capable of doing for wireless earbuds.
With Apple's Vision Pro VR/AR headset set to go on sale on February 2, we're starting to see more information about the apps and other details.
The prequel to the popular "Ted" films, created by Seth MacFarlane, premieres on Peacock on Thursday.
According to app intelligence provider data.ai's annual "State of Mobile" report, out today, consumer spending on apps saw a modest 3% increase year-over-year in 2023 to reach $171 billion across the App Store, Google Play and third-party Android app stores in China. A growing part of that total consumer spend came from apps, not mobile games, thanks in part to TikTok's success. In 2022, the nonstop growth of the app economy finally had a snag in a post-COVID slump as consumer spending normalized and a down economy saw more people tighten their wallets.
