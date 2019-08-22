California releases inmate, begins rewind of overly harsh long-term sentences

Kent Williams expected to die in prison.

In 2003, he was given 50 years to life for a series of property crimes that were driven by drug addiction. He had no expectation of release. But today, after 16 years of incarceration, he is free.

Williams’ release, announced by the same district attorney’s office that originally sought the life sentence, is among the first under a new California law enacted this year that allows prosecutors to review prison sentences and determine whether those sentences are excessive, given an evolving understanding of what is meant by justice and public safety.

Before prison, Williams made poor choices as he battled addiction. He broke into homes. He stole a car.

While incarcerated, Williams lost both of his parents. He was not able to attend their funerals. His daughter was diagnosed with lupus. He could not help her. Motivated by these events, Williams made significant changes while in prison. He quit drugs. He attended classes and self-help groups. He started to play piano and sing again. He became a powerful mentor.

Despite these strides, he still had decades to go before he was eligible for parole.

At advocates’ urging, San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan reviewed Williams’ case and concluded that “proactively bringing this resentencing to a judge was the right thing to do," and that "circumstances had changed since (his) original sentencing.”

On June 4, Williams was reunited with his wife, children and seven grandkids.

Williams’ redemption story is powerful, but he isn't alone.

California has the highest number of people serving long-term sentences in the country. The Golden State’s top ranking contributes to the United States’ dubious distinction as the country with one of the largest incarcerated populations in the world. About 2.3 million people are behind bars in this country. Who pays to house people we have locked up?

In California, taxpayers shell out $12 billion a year; nationwide it tops $80 billion. Without the district attorney and court reconsidering Williams’ sentence, Californians would have continued to spend $81,200 per year on his incarceration and millions over his lifetime.

Today, there is a growing consensus across the country that the old tough-on-crime policies are too costly and overly punitive, disproportionately impact people of color and have questionable public safety benefits. It would be more effective to place about 25% of the current U.S. prison population in an alternative to incarceration, according to a report by New York University's Brennan Center for Justice. An estimated 14% could be safely released, including people who have committed more serious offenses, according to the same report.

With 1 out of 7 people in our prisons serving a sentence of 50 years or more, prosecutors could play a key role in protecting against excessive sentences, like the one Williams received 16 years ago. Just as more district attorney offices are evaluating past convictions for claims of innocence and wrongful conviction, they should also review sentences to identify those that are excessive and unjust. But they need the legal mechanisms to do so.

Fortunately, in California, prosecutors now have a “legal tool to carry out criminal justice reform that is fair and balanced, while maintaining the safety of the community with respect to the victims of crime,” Stephan stated when announcing Williams' release.

California's prosecutors must now take a hard look at whether the sentences sought by their office have been in the best interest of the communities they serve. Prosecutors across the country should do the same.

Hillary Blout, a former prosecutor and architect of California’s resentencing law, is the founder and executive director of For the People, a nonprofit organization leading the implementation of the law that allows prosecutors to reevaluate sentences.

