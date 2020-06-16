California is Right to Reopen—The Coronavirus Stats and Science Support It

Click here to read the full article.

In the nearly three and a half months since California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency March 4, state and county officials have imposed severe lockdowns throughout the state in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom’s declaration gave essentially unlimited powers to health officers, at both the state level and the county level, to control the virus. Those unprecedented public health powers have been used for the first time in American history to require Californians to stay at home and to completely shut down schools and businesses.

Those orders have had devastating economic and social consequences throughout the state.

On April 12, Dr. Jeffrey Klausner and I made the case that California’s coronavirus policy must be based on all relevant data and must be publicly justified. On April 23, I made the case that coronavirus policy must consider total mortality as a way of determining its overall health impact.

The March 18 designation of the World Health Organization’s International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10) diagnosis code for COVID-19, U07.1, has led to inconsistencies in assigning the underlying cause for deaths related to COVID-19. However, it has been very difficult to obtain the justification for the lockdowns and recent mortality data.

The California Health and Human Services Agency initially rejected two detailed May 13 Public Records Act requests, but on June 11, the agency produced some relevant documents, including monthly California deaths from 2015 to 2020.

To properly assess the mortality risk associated with the coronavirus pandemic, it is necessary to examine deaths and death rates from all causes, not just deaths and death rates from COVID-19.

Weekly COVID-19 and total death data during 2020 is available from the Centers for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics. During January-May 2020, the CDC and Department of Health and Human Services show about 120,000 total deaths in California, which is similar to the number during January-May 2018.

Thus, the 2020 total death rates in California can be approximated by the 2018 total death rates, which are in the CDC’s WONDER database. I focus here on those under 65 years of age because they include students and most working-age people, and because COVID-19 deaths comprise only 3% of the total deaths in this age range during 2020.

For each of the following geographically defined groups, the approximate annual age-adjusted total death rate for persons ages 0-64 years, in deaths per thousand persons, is:

Santa Clara County 1.17

California Hispanics 1.58

Los Angeles County 1.70

California (lowest state rate) 1.76

United States (average) 2.30

Eight Southern states 3.10 to 3.65

Santa Clara County may have the lowest death rate of any sizable U.S. county. Los Angeles County also has a low death rate.

The low death rate among California Hispanics is consistent with the phenomenon that Hispanics have lower than average total death rates, known as the “Hispanic Paradox.” California has a death rate that’s lower than the rates in all the other states and far lower than the rates in eight Southern states that are well into reopening.

These low California total death rates are a reflection of the overall healthiness of Californians, a phenomenon that has existed for many years. This healthiness may be contributing to the fact that the California COVID-19 death rate is only one-third of the U.S. COVID-19 death rate.