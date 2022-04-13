California reparations panel to meet in San Francisco

FILE - Rev. Amos Brown, senior pastor of Third Baptist Church, San Francisco, Calif., speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Friday, Sept. 21, 2012. California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force meets in person Wednesday, April 13, 2022, for the first time since its inaugural meeting nearly a year ago. The two-day event will be held at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco's historic Fillmore district. It was once thriving with African American night clubs and shops until redevelopment forced out residents. Its pastor Brown, is task force vice chair and president of the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen,File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JANIE HAR
·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force meets in person Wednesday, the first time members have gathered face-to-face since their inaugural meeting nearly a year ago and mere weeks after the group voted to limit restitution to descendants of enslaved Black people.

The two-day event will be held at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco's historic Fillmore district, a neighborhood once thriving with African American night clubs and shops until government redevelopment forced out residents. Its pastor is Rev. Amos Brown, task force vice chair and president of the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating the two-year reparations task force in 2020, making California the only state to move ahead with a mission to study the institution of slavery, educate the public about its findings and develop remedies. Reparations at the federal level has not gone anywhere, but cities and universities across the country are taking up the issue.

In a dramatic vote last month, California’s task force voted 5-4 to limit reparations to descendants of people who can show they are descended from enslaved or free Black people in the U.S. as of the 19th century. Those who favor broader eligibility says lineage-based reparations unfairly shuts out Black people who have also suffered systemic discrimination.

Since its inaugural meeting in June, the nine-member panel has dedicated much of its time to hearing from experts in weighty areas such as housing and homelessness, racism in banking and discrimination in technology.

Wednesday's agenda includes testimony from experts in education, while on Thursday, the committee is scheduled to discuss a report to be made public in June that shows how the institution of slavery continues to reverberate throughout California, including in the form of disparities in household income, health, employment and incarceration.

Task force members were appointed by the governor and the leaders of the two legislative chambers. A plan for reparations is due to the Legislature in 2023.

Recommended Stories

  • $500,000 bond set for Miamisburg shooting suspect; police unveil details of how suspect was found

    Dylan Judd was found face down with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the back of his head when police arrived at the house in the 1100 block of East Pearl Street last Wednesday.

  • Anxieties resurface as gunfire erupts on NYC subway

    As the year began, New Yorkers shuddered at a subway crime straight out of urban nightmares — the death of a woman shoved onto the tracks by a disturbed stranger. The city’s new mayor vowed to “make sure New Yorkers feel safe in our subway system.” At a Tuesday evening press conference, authorities said they were looking for Frank R. James, 62, who they say rented a van linked to the shooting.

  • OnPolitics: White House expands ethanol use, trying to lower gas prices

    During a trip to Menlo, Iowa, Pres. Biden announced plans on allowing E15, a blend of gasoline and ethanol, to be sold during summer.

  • Larry Fink is only half-right about globalization’s end. A new era of world trade is here and it will create U.S. jobs

    When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war against Ukraine, most observers predicted the conflict would end quickly with a Russian flag flying over Kyiv. Just as projections about the conflict have been exaggerated, so too are those forecasting the demise of globalization as an after-effect. In his annual letter to shareholders, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink declared the invasion, “put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades.”

  • Investment banks are saying we’ve reached peak inflation. Small businesses are still planning to raise prices

    After a sky-high inflation report, a record number of small businesses say they're getting ready to raise prices even more.

  • Police: Three men arrested in armed robbery of South Seattle squatter

    Police said the victim gave a detailed description of the handguns used in the crime and the items stolen, including the year and denomination of cash that was in his wallet.

  • Dubai's DEWA utility goes public after raising $6B in IPO

    Dubai’s Water and Electricity Authority, known as DEWA, began trading for the first time on Tuesday, after raising just over $6 billion during its initial public offering, making it the second largest offering ever in the Middle East. While that figure still trails far below the record $29.4 billion raised by Saudi oil giant Aramco, it marks an inflection point for Dubai at a time when high oil prices are buoying the economies and spending power of energy-producing Gulf Arab states. The government-owned utility opened trading on Dubai's stock exchange with a market cap of 124 billion dirhams, or what is roughly $33.7 billion.

  • I used the electric Kia EV6's coolest feature to make breakfast outside

    The electric Kia EV6 SUV can power appliances from minifridges to microwaves. It could revolutionize camping and tailgating.

  • Biden: Russia war a 'genocide,' trying to 'wipe out' Ukraine

    President Joe Biden said Russia's war in Ukraine amounted to "genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian." “Yes, I called it genocide," he told reporters in Iowa on Tuesday shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington. “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."

  • SNL ‘news anchors’ have field day with Will Smith jokes

    While it’s only been two weeks since the infamous Oscars slap, Saturday Night Live wasted no time commenting on one […] The post SNL ‘news anchors’ have field day with Will Smith jokes appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Iran summons Afghan envoy over attack on diplomatic missions

    Iran on Tuesday summoned Afghanistan’s envoy in Tehran over attacks the previous day on Iranian diplomatic missions in the neighboring country, state media in Iran reported. According to the reports, Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Afghan chargé d’affaires in protest over Monday’s attacks on the Iranian Embassy in Kabul and the Iranian Consulate in Herat, where protests had turned aggressive. Later on Tuesday, Iran said the missions had reopened.

  • Newsom's gas-tax relief proposal has a looming deadline

    One of the governor's measures must pass by May 1 to suspend the gas-tax increase slated to hit in July.

  • A grimy new monster threatens Eleven and her friends in the Stranger Things season 4 trailer

    It’s been nearly three long years since we last saw Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Steve, Will, Hopper, Nancy, Jonathan, Joyce, and any Stranger Things kids we’re forgetting (Maya Hawke’s character! The Russian Terminator guy!). The show that spent one season as a cool sci-fi/horror mystery and has since somehow exploded into Netflix’s flagship original series is finally—FINALLY—coming back for a fourth season in May.

  • These Alternative Investments Growing More Attractive As Inflation Rises More Than Expected

    The latest inflation data didn’t come as much of a surprise to most investors, even though the 8.5% increase in the consumer price index for March was higher than economists predicted. The added pressure being added to the stock market from this new data is making certain alternative investments even more appealing. This is especially true with alternative investments that are tied to physical assets, which often increase in value with inflation and remain more stable during a market downturn. R

  • Pastors sue AME Church over missing retirement funds

    Pastors have filed at least three federal lawsuits in recent weeks against the African Methodist Episcopal Church along with several subsidiaries and financial firms the church used, alleging tens of millions of dollars from a pension fund were mismanaged and missing. The retired and current pastors in Florida, Maryland and Virginia filed the lawsuits against the oldest historically Black denomination in the U.S. late last month. The pastors, who were required to participate in the retirement plan, said they have been unable to get access to their money.

  • Billionaire private-equity chief Lasry says he’s waiting for people to get nervous

    Marc Lasry, the co-founder, chairman and chief executive of private-equity firm and hedge-fund investor Avenue Capital, has seen plenty of success in the sports world, as his Milwaukee Bucks (he’s a co-owner) are the defending National Basketball Association champions and currently have the second best odds to repeat. Talking to Liz Claman on Fox Business Network, Lasry gave a pretty bleak investing outlook.

  • Sikh captain and recruits sue Marine Corps over restrictions on religious articles

    Four Sikh Marines are suing the Defense Department and the Marine Corps over restrictions that would keep them from donning religious articles during

  • 'This is insanity': 2 teens being prosecuted as adults in Family Dollar drive-by killing

    Tayvon Coffee, 18, and Denerick Williams, 17, have been indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on charges including murder and felonious assault.

  • Golden Knights' resurgence is bad news for Western Conference contenders

    The Kings have left the door wide open for the Golden Knights, much to the dismay of the contenders in the West.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. If you want to see some more favorite stocks of the billionaire, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. Nicholas Pritzker is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager who […]