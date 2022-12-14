California reparations task force to talk eligibility

17
SOPHIE AUSTIN
·3 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s committee to study reparations for African Americans will meet in Oakland Wednesday to discuss what form reparations could take and eligibility requirements to receive possible payments.

The first-in-the-nation task force previously voted to limit reparations to Black California residents whose ancestors were living in the United States in the 19th century. This week, the group will talk about whether there could be additional eligibility requirements and what time frame reparations could hinge on.

The group will also discuss how the state may address its impact on Black families whose property was seized through eminent domain, a topic that garnered renewed attention after lawmakers last year voted to allow the return of a beachfront property known as Bruce's Beach to descendants of Black residents from whom it was taken in the 20th century.

Kamilah Moore, the task force’s chair, doesn’t expect the group to come to any final decisions at this week’s two-day meeting.

“We’re still in the exploratory phase,” she said.

The task force has a July 1 deadline to complete its final report for the Legislature listing recommendations for how the state can address its legacy of discriminatory policies against Black Californians. The group's work contrasts from similar efforts that have stalled in Congress.

Lawmakers in other parts of the country have pushed their states and cities to study reparations without much progress. But Evanston, Illinois became the first U.S. city last year to make reparations available for Black residents, and public officials in New York will try anew to create a reparations commission in the state.

Officials from Oakland, Sacramento, Los Angeles and other California cities will talk about local reparations efforts during a panel Wednesday.

That will include Khansa T. Jones-Muhammad, vice-chair of Los Angeles’ Reparations Advisory Commission, who said the commission — created last year under then-Mayor Eric Garcetti — doesn't have a date set in stone to complete its work.

The goal of the commission is to advise the city on a pilot program for distributing reparations to a group of Black residents.

“A lot of our first year has really just been laying the groundwork to have a strong commission,” she said.

In September, economists started listing preliminary estimates for what could be owed by the state as a result of discriminatory policies. But they said they need more data to come up with more complete figures.

Moore said the task force has not decided on any dollar amounts or what form reparations could take, but the public's interest in those estimates shows optimism about the group's work. The group hasn't discussed where money for reparations could potentially come from.

About 30 people gathered Saturday at a Black-owned coffee shop in Sacramento for a reparations information session led by the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California, said Chris Lodgson, an organizer for the group.

The coalition is focused on advocating for reparations for Black residents. It has been supportive of reparations largely targeted at the descendants of enslaved African Americans.

“Generally speaking, Black folks can support other Black folks in the things that they want and need even if not everybody is benefitting equally from it or directly from it," Lodgson said.

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, a former assemblywoman, authored the bill that created the state's task force, and the group began its work last year. The bill was signed into law in September 2020 after a summer of nationwide protests against racism and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer in Minnesota.

In June, the task force released a 500-page report describing discriminatory policies that drove housing segregation, criminal justice disparities and other realities that harmed Black Californians in the decades since the abolition of slavery.

___

Sophie Austin is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Austin on Twitter: @sophieadanna

Recommended Stories

  • After several inches of snow, Boise must prepare for Arctic air. Here’s what to expect

    Temperatures will drop into the single digits by the weekend.

  • Elon Musk says the audience booing him at Dave Chappelle's comedy show was 'a first for me in real life'

    Last month, early Twitter investor Chris Sacca warned that Elon Musk is surrounded by "yes men" who are "stoking insanity."

  • COVID-19 cases are starting to drop in L.A. Will the decline last?

    L.A. County's case rate is down 18% from the prior week, but the numbers are still considered high.

  • Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl

    A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl is scheduled to be put to death Wednesday evening. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, is set to receive a lethal injection at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman at 6 p.m. He has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery against Leesa Marie Gray. In a late-night ruling on Dec. 7, a federal judge declined to block Mississippi from carrying out the execution amid a pending lawsuit from Loden and four Mississippi death row inmates over the state’s lethal injection protocol.

  • CNN Anchor Grills Lawmaker for Comparing Black Kid to ‘Luxury Handbag’

    CNNCNN anchor Kate Bolduan relentlessly held Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León’s feet to the fire on Tuesday, asking the embattled Democrat why he wasn’t resigning in the face of his racist remarks about another councilman’s young Black child.Following a bombshell tape that was leaked in October featuring him and other councilmembers making racist remarks about their colleagues, de León has refused to resign—even as others who participated in that meeting have quit in disgrace.After avoiding

  • A diminished US workforce could lead Fed to keep rates high

    The nation’s labor force is smaller than when the pandemic struck. The reasons vary — an unexpected wave of retirements, a drop in legal immigration, the loss of workers to COVID-19 deaths and illnesses. The result, though, is that employers are having to compete for a smaller pool of workers and to offer steadily higher pay to attract them.

  • Skeptical wife thought husband celebrating Michigan Powerball win ‘was playing a joke’

    The 62-year-old husband won prize money with six lottery tickets, officials said.

  • Medical staff in China's hospitals say COVID-19 ripping through their ranks

    A growing number of China's doctors and nurses are catching COVID-19 and some have been asked to keep working, as people showing mostly moderate symptoms throng hospitals and clinics, according to medical staff and dozens of posts on social media. China's health authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment on infections among medical staff. Health experts say China's sudden loosening of strict COVID rules is likely to trigger a surge in severe cases in coming months, and hospitals in big cities are already showing signs of strain.

  • The Eagles’ A.J. Brown on Jalen Hurts and the perks of playing in Philadelphia | Ekeler’s Edge

    Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon are joined by Philadelphia’s superstar wide receiver who is loving life in Philadelphia. Number 11 discusses the emergence of his MVP candidate quarterback Jalen Hurts. A.J.&nbsp;Brown&nbsp;joins Yahoo Sports reminding you to try&nbsp;Old Spice GentleMan’s Blend deodorants and body washes, crafted to be gentle on skin with&nbsp;ridiculously long-lasting freshness. You can buy&nbsp;Old Spice GentleMan’s Blend&nbsp;in stores now. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to this entire episode of Ekeler’s Edge on the&nbsp;Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast&nbsp;wherever you get podcasts.

  • Asian trio wanted for stabbing man in NYC robbery

    The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is seeking the public’s help with identifying three men connected to a reported robbery and stabbing incident in Queens last week. The incident reportedly occurred at 194th St. and 75th Ave. in Fresh Meadows, Queens, at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday when the victim, a 20-year-old Bentley driver, was approached by a man who struck up a conversation with him.

  • Court allows New York to enforce limits on guns on private property

    A federal appeals court on Monday allowed New York to restrict the carrying of firearms on private property under a new law adopted in wake of a major U.S. Supreme Court ruling that expanded gun rights. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put on hold a judge's order from last month that barred officials from enforcing part of the new law making it a felony to carry a gun on private property without the property owner's express consent. It marked the latest instance of the New York-based federal appeals court staying a ruling that had blocked large parts of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, passed this year by the Democratic-led state legislature.

  • Matt Patricia responds to verbal jabs from Cardinals DC Vance Joseph

    Matt Patricia responds to Vance Joseph's wisecracks at the Patriots offense.

  • Here's Why We Think MGI - Media and Games Invest (ETR:M8G) Is Well Worth Watching

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • Biden calls Respect for Marriage Act a 'vital step toward equality'

    Before signing into law on Tuesday the Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies same-sex and interracial marriage, President Biden said the legislation will help create “a nation where decency, dignity and love are recognized, honored and protected.”

  • Bâloise Holding AG (VTX:BALN) most popular amongst individual investors who own 60% of the shares, institutions hold 40%

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Bâloise Holding AG ( VTX:BALN ), it is important to understand the...

  • Democrats block GOP proposal to freeze federal funding until 2023

    Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Tuesday blocked a request to pass a continuing resolution to essentially freeze federal spending until 2023, when Republicans will control the House. Democrats opposed the push by a group of Senate conservatives led by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and…

  • ‘The Whale’ Might Be 2022’s Most Offensive Film, Despite Its Good Intentions

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/A24Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage o

  • Letters to the Editor: A lot of L.A. tenants will be evicted Feb. 1. How will Mayor Bass handle that?

    Mayor Karen Bass is right to sign an emergency declaration on homelessness, but the long-term issue of unaffordable housing remains.

  • Memphis police release video of individuals who allegedly took $10,000 worth of merchandise from two stores

    Tennessee police released video of four men breaking into a liquor store on Sunday just after allegedly breaking into a gas station convenience store.

  • Human sex is ‘not limited to biology’, Scottish judge rules

    Biological men can legally become women and gain their legal protections, a Scottish judge has ruled, in a landmark case which raised new fears over the dangers of Nicola Sturgeon’s transgender reforms.