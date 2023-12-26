California reservoir storage levels above average across most of state

Most of California's reservoirs remain above average in storage as the New Year arrives.

Despite a slow start across much of California, there is still a good chance for a wet winter and a strong El Nino. It is a good news-bad news scenario, depending on how much rainfall we are likely to see in the next few months.

If it is a low or an average rain year, the good news is we have water storage for carryover into 2024. The bad news is that if there is a repeat of the supersaturated storms that hit us last year - we may again face flooding issues.

PLANADA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: In an aerial view, cars sit in floodwaters on January 11, 2023 in Planada, California. The Central Valley town of Planada was devastated by widespread flooding after a severe atmospheric river event moved through the area earlier in the week. The San Francisco Bay Area and much of California continues to be drenched by powerful atmospheric river events that have brought high winds and flooding rains. The storms have toppled trees, flooded roads and cut power to tens of thousands. Storms are lined up over the Pacific Ocean and are expected to bring more rain and wind through the end of the week. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Will it rain or will it pour?

Unlike last year, at this time, when the drought had dried up most of the state’s lakes, many of the most important reservoirs are already 50% full or more. The two big northern California dams - Shasta and Oroville are each two-thirds full.

Folsom Lake is half full.

San Luis Reservoir near Los Banos is 55% full.

Pine Flat Dam in Fresno County is 60% of capacity today, over 180% of average.

Near Stockton, New Melones and Don Pedro are each 80% full.

Coastal reservoirs that have seen good rainfall so far this water year are near the top, including Cachuma at 90%, Casitas 72%, and Castaic at 72%.

Smaller reservoirs, important for flood control, are a different story where managers have drained last year’s rain and snowmelt in preparation for more. That includes Terminus Dam on Lake Kaweah above Visalia that is storing just 18,000 acre-feet as of Monday, a small fraction of its capacity. That's compared to 167,000 acre-feet last summer after prolific storms filled the lake and helping to fill Tulare Lake downstream.

Likewise at Success Dam, above Porterville, that bulged to above capacity last year at 97,000 acre-feet during flooding along the Tule River last year and is now drained to a 12,000 acre-feet puddle.

Lake Isabella, above Bakersfield, stands at 30% capacity.

In San Luis Obispo County, Lake Santa Margarita is near capacity at 21,500 acre feet - over 90% full - compared to just 12,000 acre-feet a year ago before a big series of storms pushed over the top of the dam resulting in flooding downstream.

In Monterey County, Nacimiento Lake, SLO’s city water supply, is at 55% of capacity this week.

Statewide reservoir storage stands at 117% of historical average for Dec. 26.

Where's the snow?

But it has been a slow start to winter in the southern Sierra where snowpack is just 20% of average, says the state's Department of Water Resources.

Storms so far have been warm, limiting snow levels to higher elevations.Looking at the next two weeks weather projections, no big storms are expected.

Tahoe ski resorts are suffering. "Only weak systems are expected through the long range right now,” state a popular ski website.

Central Sierra Snow Lab near Truckee says snowfall is just 29% average to date.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: California Storage Levels Reach Above-Average Capacity across State