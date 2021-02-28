Some California Residents Will Receive $600 in Stimulus Funds Separate from Federal Checks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dawn Allcot
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jose Ivan Cazares / Shutterstock.com
Jose Ivan Cazares / Shutterstock.com

As Washington awaits the House of Representatives’ vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a coronavirus aid package worth $7.6 billion, California news station KRON reported. Under the legislation, 5.7 million California residents will receive one-time, $600 stimulus payments.

See: House to Pass Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Package This Week
Find: Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

Who Will Receive State Funds?

California residents who claimed the state’s earned income tax credit on their tax returns will receive the funds; this includes mostly individuals with adjusted gross income less than $30,000, the KRON report stated. Additionally, immigrants who file tax returns using a federal tax identification number and make $75,000 a year or less after deductions will receive the stimulus check. Those individuals didn’t receive federal stimulus funds last year because they don’t have Social Security numbers, according to CBS News.

Finally, people who receive state assistance for low-income families and individuals with disabilities are also eligible for the stimulus, KRON said. People who fit into more than one category will receive double the funds.

See: Unemployment Benefits Are Going Up $300 Per Week – But Not Everyone Is Getting Their Money
Find: This Is the Salary You Need to Afford the Average Home in Your State

Additional Funding to Support Small Business

In addition to funding to help California’s residents with the greatest needs, Newsom’s legislation delivers $2 million in grants to small businesses and waives $25.6 million in business fees for restaurants and salons, two of the hardest hit categories of small business in the state, according to KRON.

California continues to ban indoor dining and limit the number of people allowed in retail stores at one time, CBS reported. However, some California counties are permitting restaurants to reopen at 25% capacity as part of Newsom’s color-coded reopening plan, Eater San Francisco reported.

See: California’s Gig Economy Model Could Be Coming to Your State Next
Find: Gov. Newsom Wants to Ban Gas Cars by 2035 – The True Cost of Going Electric

Who’s Paying the Bill?

Much of the funding comes from a $15 billion surplus in Newsom’s $164.5 billion 2021 budget. Tax revenue from the state’s wealthiest totaled 23% more than expected in November 2020, due to a bullish stock market and strong tech sector, Bloomberg reported in January.

However, as companies ranging from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. to Palantir Technologies Inc. leave the state, budget deficits could lurk on the horizon, Bloomberg said, adding that nearly half of California’s personal income-tax collections come from the top 1% of earners, including some of the world’s wealthiest billionaires.

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Some California Residents Will Receive $600 in Stimulus Funds Separate from Federal Checks

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Today: S. Korea allows workers to squeeze extra doses

    South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency has allowed health workers to squeeze extra doses from vials of coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Pfizer. The decision on Saturday came after some health workers who were administering the AstraZeneca shots reported to authorities that they still saw additional doses left in the bottles that had each been used for 10 injections. KDCA official Jeong Gyeong-shil said skilled workers may be able to squeeze one or two extra doses from each vial if they use low dead-volume syringes designed to reduce wasted medications and vaccines.

  • Op-Ed: The U.S.-Taliban peace deal only whetted the insurgents' appetite for more violence

    The United States elevated the Taliban's status by negotiating a 2020 deal without Kabul's participation.

  • Dozens of Hong Kong pro-democracy dissidents charged with security crimes

    Dozens of Hong Kong dissidents were charged with subversion on Sunday in the largest use yet of Beijing's sweeping new national security law, as authorities seek to cripple the finance hub's democracy movement. Police arrested 55 of the city's best-known pro-democracy campaigners in a series of dawn raids last month. On Sunday, 47 were charged with one count each of "conspiracy to commit subversion" - one of the new national security crimes - with police saying the group would appear in court on Monday morning. Democracy supporters described the move as a body blow. "Every prominent voice of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong now is either jailed, in exile, or charged for subversion of state power," activist Sophie Mak wrote on Twitter. The European Union's office in Hong Kong said the charges were of "great concern". "The nature of these charges makes clear that legitimate political pluralism will no longer be tolerated in Hong Kong," the office added. Beijing is battling to stamp out dissent in semi-autonomous Hong Kong after swathes of the population hit the streets in 2019 in huge and sometimes violent democracy protests. The broadly worded security law, imposed on the city last June, criminalises any act deemed to be subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces. Those charged are routinely denied bail until trial and face up to life in prison if convicted. The activists charged on Sunday represent a broad cross-section of Hong Kong's opposition, from veteran former pro-democracy lawmakers to academics, lawyers, social workers and a host of youth activists. Joshua Wong, one of the city's most recognisable pro-democracy figures, was among those charged, visited by police inside prison where he is currently serving a sentence for organising protests in 2019. John Clancey, an American lawyer and long-time Hong Kong resident who was with the initial group arrested, was one of the few not charged on Sunday.

  • Taxes Q&A: How do I file my taxes online for free? Is there a penalty for not withholding enough taxes on unemployment?

    How do I file if I didn't got a Notice 1444? I never got my mailed stimulus, can I claim it? USA TODAY Money reporters answer your tax questions.

  • Australia Central Bank Girds for All-Out Defense of Yield Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank signaled it will not shirk from its yield target and quantitative easing programs designed to hold down borrowing costs and keep a lid on the currency. Yet, the bond market shows no indication of taking a backward step.Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe and his board are likely to focus Tuesday’s meeting on their response to a global reflation trade that’s proving a major challenge for central banks. Australia shifted to the forefront of the market action as a commodity powerhouse with a rapidly recovering economy; a combination that’s driven its currency up around 80 U.S. cents.The RBA is expected to maintain its broad settings: a key interest rate and three-year bond yield target at 0.10% and a A$100 billion ($78.4 billion) QE program for longer-dated securities. It surprised last month by announcing a second round of QE when the current tranche expires in mid-April. It could tweak its buying plans tomorrow.“Markets will be looking for a firm response to the extreme bond market volatility,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “At a minimum, we would expect a step up in yield-curve control for the next couple of weeks, possibly including more purchases on non QE operation days.”The RBA -- following a more than two-month hiatus in defending its yield target -- re-entered the market last Monday with a A$1 billion buy that failed to leave a dent. It followed up Thursday with A$3 billion and when yields still pushed higher, executed a further A$3 billion Friday.Bond markets are pricing in accelerating inflation on expectations of a rapid global economic recovery that will leave central banks unable to maintain loose settings. Policy makers have pushed back, with Jerome Powell signaling the Federal Reserve was nowhere near close to pulling back support for the U.S. economy.But with trillions of dollars sloshing around economies courtesy of central bank infusions plus vast fiscal programs, amid vaccination roll out, rising price pressure may be on the horizon.Australia is facing further pressures as a commodity powerhouse with iron ore, its largest export, surging through $170 a ton last week, approaching records set more than a decade ago during China’s construction frenzy.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“While sizable, the RBA’s purchases are missing the mark when it comes to containing key 3-year yield benchmarks. We think the lift in the 3-year futures yields increases the risk the RBA redirects as much as A$5-6 billion of purchases towards the November 2024 bond over coming weeks.”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full note, click here.Australia has recovered rapidly from the virus due to its success in limiting Covid-19’s spread to isolated flare-ups. Household and business confidence are strong, boosting activity and hiring, with the jobless rate falling to 6.4% in January from a pandemic peak of 7.5%.Gross domestic product probably surged 2.3% in the final three months of last year from the prior quarter, economists estimate ahead of data Wednesday. It likely fell 2% from a year earlier, with GDP not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until mid-year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • At least 18 killed on Myanmar's deadliest day of anti-coup protests

    At least 18 people have been killed during nationwide anti-coup protests in Myanmar on Sunday, marking the deadliest day in the country since the demonstrations began earlier this month, BBC reports. Dozens more people were reportedly injured. Deaths were reported in major cities like Yangon and Mandalay, as well as several others where police allegedly fired live rounds, rubber bullets, and tear gas. Demonstrators have said, in some instances at least, police fired without warning. The military regime that overthrew Myanmar's elected government in February has ramped up its response to the pro-democracy rallies over the last few weeks after a few initial days of calm. Security forces have reportedly utilized increasingly violent tactics to disperse the crowds and hundreds, if not thousands, of people have been detained. But the protesters have so far shown no sign of slowing down. "Whatever they do, we just have to take it," one protester told Reuters. Meanwhile, Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's civilian leader who has not been seen in public since she was detained by the military, is scheduled to appear in court Monday on dubious charges of possessing unregistered walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus rules, but her lawyer says he has not been able to speak with her, per BBC. Read more at BBC and Reuters. More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureThe forgotten nuclear threat6 homes with make believe features

  • Nigeria's Zamfara school abduction: More than 300 Nigerian girls missing

    Nigeria's president warns the kidnappers that his government will not give in to blackmail.

  • Grenell strongly hints at run for California governor at CPAC

    “If a public official is still failing to deliver on their promises, and if you can’t limit their term or recall them in time, there's always one other option: you can run against them yourself,” Grenell said.

  • Iran says it will not meet US for informal talks on saving nuclear deal

    Iran said Sunday it does not consider the time to be "suitable" for an informal meeting - proposed by Europe and involving the US - on the embattled 2015 nuclear deal. The European Union's political director earlier this month proposed the informal meeting involving Iran and the United States. US President Joe Biden's administration has accepted in principle. Following Biden's election, Washington, the European parties to the deal - France, Germany and Britain - and Tehran have been trying to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord, which granted Iran international sanctions relief in return for restrictions on its nuclear programme. The accord has been nearing collapse since former president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions as part of a "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran. "Considering the recent positions and actions of the United States and the three European countries, (Iran) does not consider the time suitable to hold the informal meeting proposed by the European coordinator", foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement. "There has still been no change in the US positions and behaviour yet," he added, saying the Biden administration has continued "Trump's failed policy of maximum pressure". Biden has signalled readiness to revive the deal, but insists Iran first return to all its nuclear commitments, most of which it suspended in response to the sanctions, while Tehran demands Washington take the first step by scrapping the sanctions. The US "has not even announced its commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities" under the deal and the United Nations Security Council resolution that enshrined it, Khatibzadeh said. He added: "America must end its illegal and unilateral sanctions and return to its (deal) commitments. This needs neither negotiations nor resolutions." Iran "will answer action with action, and just as it will return to (deal) commitments in accordance with the lifting of sanctions, it will respond to hostile actions and behaviours in the same way". Iran last Tuesday started to restrict some site inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog, in continuation of suspended nuclear commitments in response to the US failure to lift its sanctions. Khatibzadeh said Tehran would continue to consult with other parties to the nuclear agreement, and European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell "in his capacity as the (deal) coordinator, both bilaterally and multilaterally".

  • Director Eliza Hittman Calls Out Pro-Life Oscar Voter Who Refused to Watch Abortion Drama ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’

    “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” a slice-of-life drama that grapples with abortion restrictions, has been in the awards conversation since it premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival. It’s gotten nods from the Indie Spirit Awards, National Board of Review and New York Film Critics Circle. Given the positive buzz, the film is seen as a […]

  • Watch The Network Trash Their Set During Fallon Performance

    The Network made its comeback last year with Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So! — its first album in more than 15 years — and on Friday night, Green Day's "secret" band took the new material to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Though it's common knowledge that Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and…

  • Scientists sequence 64 human genomes to better reflect genetic diversity

    Scientists have sequenced 64 full human genomes to better understand genetic diversity in the species.

  • Rep. Paul Gosar speaks at white nationalist event in Florida ahead of CPAC, skips in-person D.C. votes

    The event's organizer spoke after Gosar and told attendees that if the U.S. "loses its white demographic core, then this is not America anymore."

  • Publix COVID-19 vaccine deal with Florida raises questions

    State officials confirmed an agreement exists between the state and Publix but have not produced documentation outlining the terms of the partnership.

  • Father And Son Arrested For Drag Racing

    This’ll be a good story to tell at the next family reunion.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates

  • Stastny scores in 1st minute of OT, Jets beat Canadiens 2-1

    Paul Stastny scored in the first minute of overtime to give Winnipeg a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, extending the Jets’ winning streak to four games. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg, which won the game despite being outshot 41-21. Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves.

  • Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge

    The governor of Brazil's capital city, Brasilia, decreed a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services on Friday to curb a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim. The drastic step came as right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the gravity of the pandemic that has killed 250,000 Brazilians, renewed his attacks on state governors for destroying jobs with lockdowns. "The lockdown will start today and be total, it will be 24-hours a day," said a press aide for the federal district's Governor Ibaneis Rocha.

  • Gwen Stefani shares pic with son Apollo on 7th birthday — and fans love his hair

    Happy birthday, Apollo!