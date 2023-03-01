California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Monkey Transcripts
·8 min read

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 24, 2023

Operator: Good day, and welcome to the California Resources Corporation Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. . And now I would like to turn the conference over to Joanna Park. Please, Joanna, go ahead.

Joanna Park: Welcome to California Resources Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. Participating on today's call are Mark McFarland, President and Chief Executive Officer; Francisco Leon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as the entire Executive Committee. I'd like to highlight that we have provided slides on our Investor Relations section of our website, www.crc.com. These slides provide additional information into our operations and fourth quarter results. We have also provided information reconciling non-GAAP financial measures discussed to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on our website as well as in our earnings release. Today, we are making some forward-looking statements based on current expectations.

Actual results could differ due to risk factors described in our earnings release and in our 10-K and other periodic SEC filings. As a reminder, we have allotted additional time for Q&A at the end of our prepared remarks. . With that, I will now turn the call over to Mac.

Mark McFarland: Well, great. Thank you, Joanna. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Over the past 2-plus years, following the company's emergence from its financial restructuring, we have evolved CRC into an enterprise focused on generating the highest cash flow from our assets and returning that cash to shareholders. Case in point, in 2022, we returned 120% of free cash flow to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. And we bought back 14% of the company's outstanding shares since our emergence in late 2020. We also saw a tremendous opportunity for carbon management and have built a solid business around that. As any company -- as any focused company should do, we continue to evolve. As we look forward to 2023 and beyond, we are announcing a strategic realignment of the company's business operations and structure to adapt to current circumstances and build on our strong momentum.

As I have said before, and to say it simply, we are focused on generating the highest cash flow per share possible from our E&P business so we can return that cash to shareholders. Another case in point, if you take 2022 free cash flow of $311 million and the average fully diluted shares outstanding of 77.6 million during the year, we delivered $4 of free cash flow per share in 2022. And if you take the midpoint of our '23 guidance, the $385 million of free cash flow and the fully diluted shares outstanding of 73.6 million at the end of January, we would expect to deliver $5.23 of free cash flow per share in 2023. That would be roughly a 30% increase in cash flow per share, and that is before we buy any more shares back in 2023, which would drive the results even higher.

That is the benefit of our low decline assets and the toggles we have available to us in the business. In connection with the strategic alignment, we are announcing management and Board changes to support the eventual separation of our E&P and carbon management businesses. We are also cutting costs to match activity levels, and we plan to increase our financial flexibility to accelerate shareholder returns. By taking these steps, we believe we can create a different kind of energy company and drive cash flow per share growth. With the revised corporate structure, Francisco Leon, will succeed me as CEO, and I will step back from the day-to-day management role. I will continue to serve on the Board of CRC and will chair the newly formed Board of our Carbon TerraVault subsidiary, which will be devoted to overseeing the continued growth of the carbon management business.

Oil and gas, Industry, Energy
Oil and gas, Industry, Energy

Photo by Max Bender on Unsplash

Two existing CRC nonexecutive Directors, Andrew Bremner and James Chapman, will also serve on the subsidiary board. Together, we will provide the business with insight into the commercialization of new technologies, provide expertise in corporate and financial structuring as well as provide knowledge relevant to early movers for carbon capture and storage in California. I've had the tremendous opportunity to work with the great people of CRC and forged many great friendships. And having spent more than 2 years working with Francisco side-by-side, I am confident he is the right person to lead us at this exciting time and going forward. I'll now turn it over to Francisco to share more details on the steps we're taking to position our business for success.

Francisco?

Francisco Leon: Thanks, Mac, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call. I will focus my comments on the actions we are taking to enhance value and deliver stronger shareholder returns and to maximize cash flow per share of the business. But first, we have provided detailed analysis about our 2022 quarterly and yearly financial and operational results and also our 2023 guidance in the attachments to our earnings release and in our slide deck. I will refer you to those documents for that information rather than cover them on this call. But as you will see, 2022 year-end financial results were very strong, with over $300 million of free cash flow, helping showcase our resilient and valuable portfolio of assets. As we delivered on all of our 2022 priorities, and look at what's in front of us in the next chapter, we must continue to evolve.

So here's our plan for 2023. We are going to focus our development and drilling plan on developing the highest returning projects with permits in hand. That, combined with well servicing and downhole maintenance, will help reduce our base production declines. We will do this by reducing capital investment to 1.5 rigs, which is based on permits in hand in the Wilmington field for high rate-of-return projects with short paybacks. This constitutes a run rate E&P CapEx program of $155 million per annum as demonstrated with our 2023 program, and as you can see on Slide 10 of our presentation. We're also adding OpEx dollars to downhole maintenance, increasing our rig maintenance count by 6 to 38, which, combined with our capital program, we expect to deliver a 5% to 7% total decline for the company.

We have a backlog of about 1,000 wells that we can go after and return to service and return to engineering that allow us to make high-impact investments with very little incremental operating expenditure dollars. Given reduced activity levels across our E&P business, we're also looking to reduce all other nonenergy operating costs and adjusted E&P corporate and other G&A costs by 5% to 10% by year-end, aligning our cost to activity level. We have successfully implemented similar strategies in the past, and believe the company is well positioned to identify and achieve additional cost reductions while maintaining the high operational and safety standards that CRC has achieved over the years. In addition to the revisions to our operating plan, we're also pursuing ways to increase our financial flexibility to bolster the company's ongoing shareholder return program and enable a potential future separation of the company.

To help achieve this financial flexibility, we intend to refinance the $600 million high-yield notes and extend or replace our RBL. Clearly, having Carbon TerraVault operate on a stand-alone basis will broaden capital sourcing option for that business. Our continued focus on costs, and our ability to maintain production due to the high quality of our assets, gives us confidence in our cash flow projections. And as such, CRC's Board has authorized a 30% increase to the share repurchase program for a total of $1.1 billion, with $640 million remaining of dry powder. With this plan in 2023, we expect to generate $455 million of E&P free cash flow and total corporate after-tax free cash flow of $385 million. Of this, we intend to return 100% to shareholders in 2023, continuing our track record of returning more than 100% of cash to shareholders and maximizing cash flow per share.

If market conditions persist in 2024 and beyond, we will repeat this plan. If we assume a 1.5 rig count going forward, we are confident that we can lower our capital plan of approximately $155 million of drilling and completion capital. We can make the appropriate reductions to our cost structure that we expect will ensure that we deliver improving operating and financial metrics on a per share basis. I am really excited about the future of CRC and look forward to working with our talented team to take the steps to separate our quality, low decline, low carbon intensity and high cash flow generating E&P business in our California leading Carbon TerraVault, which we will unlock -- which will help unlock the company's full potential for delivering value to shareholders.

I want to take a moment to thank Mac for his leadership these last 2 years and look forward to working with him to accelerate the growth of our carbon management business. Thank you for your interest in CRC, and thank you for joining us on the call today. We'll now open the line for questions. Operator?

See also Top Investors' Stocks Portfolio: Mid-Cap Stocks and 12 High Growth Software Stocks that are Profitable.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Top-tier products and industry tailwinds could help these stocks quadruple (or more) by the end of the decade.

  • 3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends

    What’s better than getting a quarterly dividend from your favorite stock? How about getting dividends on a monthly basis from ETFs? That’s exactly what investors can do with these three ETFs, including two popular newer ETFs. Not only do these ETFs pay a dividend every month, but they also feature double-digit dividend yields. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF pays out a dividend every month and yields an extraordinary 11.5% on a trailing b

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Pays a 9.5% Dividend Yield -- and You've Probably Never Heard of It

    Warren Buffett makes a lot of money each year from dividends. As a case in point, he noted in last year's letter written to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders that one stock (Apple) paid $785 million in dividends in 2021 all by itself.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • Is Medical Properties Trust Stock a No-Brainer Buy After Its Big Sell-Off?

    This healthcare REIT faces some stiff headwinds. But there are reasons to be optimistic about its future.

  • Annaly Capital Management Is Cutting Its Dividend. Is This Just the Beginning?

    Annaly Capital Management has had a suspiciously high 16% dividend yield as its share price has struggled.

  • The Single Most Terrifying Number in Berkshire Hathaway's Latest Results

    The one exception to that rule is Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which has consistently released its quarterly and full-year operating results on a Saturday for a long time. This past Saturday, Feb. 25, Berkshire Hathaway announced its much-anticipated fourth-quarter and full-year operating results. While most people were focused on Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders, which contained nuggets of investing wisdom the Oracle of Omaha has mined over the past 80 years, they may have missed a truly worrisome number buried in Berkshire Hathaway's more than 140-page annual report.

  • Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock surged 14% on Feb. 23 after its latest earnings report. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 29, the chipmaker's revenue dropped 21% year over year to $6.05 billion but cleared analysts' expectations by $30 million. For the full year, Nvidia's revenue stayed nearly flat at $26.97 billion as its adjusted EPS declined 25%.

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • The stock market is on the verge of signaling that the bear market is finally over

    Since 1960, this bullish signal has been triggered a total of 14 times, and each time proved that the bear market low was already in.

  • This Is How Much Money You Need to Live Off Invested Dividends

    Image source: Getty Images As more and more people educate themselves on ways to live job-free, the idea of passive income is becoming increasingly popular. For folks interested in investing, this line of thinking inevitably leads to dividends.

  • Two Beaten-Down Energy Stocks See Big Insider Buys

    ConocoPhillips and Devon are in the red so far this year after boffo runs in 2022. Company insiders just bought up large blocks of shares.

  • Top Lithium Stock Albemarle Looks Like a Steal After Another Selloff

    With electric vehicles (EVs) gobbling up shares of new cars sold, the critical resource lithium has been on many investors' minds -- for good reason. With demand through the roof, the high price for this key ingredient in manufacturing batteries has been a sore spot for automakers. Tesla itself has been hinting that it might buy a lithium miner, and reports indicate it could make an offer for tiny Sigma Lithium (which is in preproduction and doesn't generate sales yet) as it looks for ways to keep costs down.

  • Salesforce and billionaire Marc Benioff face a defining moment: Morning Brief

    Leadership is being questioned and the stakes are high.

  • My Top Cathie Wood Stock to Buy Now in March

    Cathie Wood has a reputation for buying innovative growth stocks with excellent long-term expansion prospects. In this video, I will highlight my favorite Cathie Wood stock and explain what has attracted me to it.

  • Chip Stocks Are Headed Lower and the Worst Is Yet to Come, Says Citi

    Intel and AMD both provided weak outlooks, and Citi analyst Christopher Danely wrote that the chip industry will miss 2023 earnings estimates by at least 10%.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Type of Life Insurance Is 'a Way to Screw People' -- and He's Right

    If you've been shopping for life insurance, you've probably come across whole life policies. Also known as permanent life insurance, this type of policy lasts your entire life and pays your beneficiary when you die. In addition to serving as life insurance, whole life also accumulates cash value.

  • How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?