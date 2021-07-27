California restaurant vows to serve only unvaccinated diners

An Italian restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, that has resisted mask mandates since last year is now vowing to serve only those who have not received a coronavirus inoculation.

Basilico’s Pasta E Vino posted a sign on its front door that read, "NOTICE Proof of being unvaccinated required." It is unclear how long the sign has been up or what would constitute "proof" of not having received doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson vaccines, though the restaurant railed against "HATERS" and "LITTLE DICTATORS" after owners said they were the subject of threats following coverage of the development from the Los Angeles Times.

"'LOS ANGELES TIMES' PRINTS AN ARTICLE ABOUT US, AND AGAIN HERE COME THE HATERS, AND WITH IT, THE HARASSING NON-STOP PHONE CALLS, THREATS AND HUNDREDS OF ONE STAR REVIEWS. AND GUESS WHAT? WE AT 'BASILICO'S PASTA E VINO' WEAR IT ALL AS A BADGE OF HONOR!" the restaurant wrote in a scathing Facebook post.

"ATTENTION: TINY TYRANTS, WANNABE LITTLE DICTATORS, PRO-LOCKDOWN / PRO-MASK / PRO-MANDATORY VACCINE MINI GESTAPO AMERICAN TRAITORS AND SNITCHES, AND YES ESPECIALLY 'GAVIN PELOSI' AND 'STRONZO FAUCI.' ... WE FEEL BLESSED TO GO INTO BATTLE AGAINST ALL OF YOU IN DEFENSE OF AMERICAN LIBERTY AND FREEDOM, SO BRING IT ON!" the eatery added.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA - JULY 26: Signs at Basilicos Pasta e vino encourage people without the COVID-19 vaccine to dine at the restaurant in Huntington Beach, CA, on Monday, July 26, 2021. While the emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 has many businesses and consumers proceeding with caution, Basilicos Pasta E Vino in Huntington Beach continues with its campaign of noncompliance. It recently posted a sign saying it will be asking diners for proof of being unvaccinated. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Re/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

In May 2020, Basilico's commenced an anti-mask campaign and a month later issued a statement that customers who wish to dine inside the restaurant will need to "remove" their face coverings when sitting down.

“So to be clear, if you enter the restaurant for dine in, and want to wear a mask, you must remove it when sitting down. If you are standing around inside and waiting for a table, or waiting inside to pick up food for yourself or as a third party delivery driver, and you are wearing a mask, you will be asked to wait outside," owners wrote at the time.

The state took notice in October 2020, and the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control accused Basilico's of being "disorderly premises." The restaurant's liquor license is still active despite pending litigation for the owners.

The threat came days after the restaurant commissioned a sign in the area that read, "Leave the mask, take the cannoli," an homage to the classic mob film The Godfather.

Tags: News, California, Face masks, Vaccination, Coronavirus, Restaurants

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: California restaurant vows to serve only unvaccinated diners