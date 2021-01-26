California reveals data used to lift stay-at-home order

  • Eric and Tess from Pasadena, Calif., enter the Skylight Book store, decorated with a poster of American poet Amanda Gorman, in Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. California has lifted regional stay-at-home orders statewide in response to improving coronavirus conditions. Public health officials said Monday that the state will return to a system of county-by-county restrictions intended to stem the spread of the virus. Local officials could choose to continue stricter rules. The state is also lifting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • A person picks up food to go at "Tacos Tu Madre," restaurant in Los Angeles Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. California has lifted regional stay-at-home orders statewide in response to improving coronavirus conditions. Public health officials said Monday that the state will return to a system of county-by-county restrictions intended to stem the spread of the virus. Local officials could choose to continue stricter rules. The state is also lifting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • People wear masks as they wait outdoors for takeaway coffee and eats at the "go get em tiger" coffee bar on Hollywood Blvd., in Los Angeles Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. California has lifted regional stay-at-home orders statewide in response to improving coronavirus conditions. Public health officials said Monday that the state will return to a system of county-by-county restrictions intended to stem the spread of the virus. Local officials could choose to continue stricter rules. The state is also lifting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • The doors of the Baby Blues BBQ restaurant are seen locked in Los Angeles Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. California has lifted regional stay-at-home orders statewide in response to improving coronavirus conditions. Public health officials said Monday that the state will return to a system of county-by-county restrictions intended to stem the spread of the virus. Local officials could choose to continue stricter rules. The state is also lifting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • Hannah Martin works behind a plexiglass sheet, as she delivers book pickup orders at the Skylight Book store in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. California has lifted regional stay-at-home orders statewide in response to improving coronavirus conditions. Public health officials said Monday that the state will return to a system of county-by-county restrictions intended to stem the spread of the virus. Local officials could choose to continue stricter rules. The state is also lifting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services, discusses the coronavirus as Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, listens at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. California's health department on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, released to the public previously secret data points used to determine future hospital intensive care unit capacity, the key metric for lifting the state's coronavirus stay-at-home order. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
DON THOMPSON

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s health department on Monday released to the public previously secret data points used to determine future hospital intensive care unit capacity, the key metric for lifting the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order.

However, state officials did not provide an explanation for how per capita virus cases and transmission rates are combined at the regional level to project how much ICU space will be available in four weeks.

Last week, state health officials told The Associated Press they were keeping all the data secret because it is complicated and might mislead the public. The release of the data points came after coronavirus experts, joined by a public access organization and a business group, said the information should be public, and as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s political opponents decried the secrecy.

Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist and infectious-diseases control expert at University of California, San Francisco, was among the critics. He applauded the state for being more open. He said it’s “not utterly transparent, but I have a better idea of what’s going on.”

In December, when California became the nation’s epicenter for the virus before numbers improved in the new year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new stay-at-home order that was based on ICU capacity in each of five regions. Any region that fell below 15% had new restrictions imposed, including closures of hair and nail salons and other businesses, and fewer customers allowed inside retail stores.

Four of the regions fell under the new order and three remained there until Monday, when state health officials announced that four-week projections showed them rising above the 15% threshold and Newsom said the order was lifted.

At a news conference with Newsom, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly promised to reveal some of the information behind the projections.

Several hours later the agency released a chart showing projections for regional ICU capacity, along with per capita cases and transmission rates. The capacity takes into account not only coronavirus patients but those who would need intensive care for other reasons even if there were no pandemic.

The state said the Southern California region, which includes more than half the state’s population, will go from no ICU capacity under the state’s weighted formula to 33.3% capacity in four weeks, the most of any region.

Los Angeles County public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said she had yet to see the governor’s algorithm but has confidence in the state. Currently, the county has very few ICU beds available, she said, “but it’s certainly better than it has been.”

The San Joaquin Valley just to the north will jump from 0% to 22.3%, the state projects, while the San Francisco Bay Area will reach 25%, up from 8.2% now.

The 13-county Greater Sacramento region is projected to have 27.3% capacity. But it’s currently stuck at 9.9% — virtually the same level it was two weeks ago when state officials abruptly lifted the stay-at-home order there.

Only the rural Northern California region never was under the order. However, the state now projects its capacity will fall from 47.9% to 18.9%. State officials did not explain the reasons for the steep decline.

It’s not clear if the state ultimately will provide the level of day-to-day detail behind the projections currently available for its existing four-week modeling on hospitalizations, intensive care patients and deaths.

Dr. Lee Riley, chairman of the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health infectious disease division, said he’s hopeful the state will provide that level of detail. “This is going in the right direction,” he said.

Prior to Ghaly’s announcement, the secrecy in the Democratic Newsom administration brought recriminations from Republican legislative leaders and from former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who is exploring a challenge to Newsom.

“Californians want to follow the science. Instead we’re forced to follow a governor who decides on a whim the fate of millions of Californians while refusing to release the data behind his contradictory and arbitrary decisions,” Faulconer tweeted early Monday.

California Assembly Republicans sent a letter to the Democratic leaders of the Legislature calling for oversight hearings on data used to make decisions on the coronavirus.

Associated Press Writer Stefanie Dazio contributed from Los Angeles.

