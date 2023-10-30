California Ritz-Carlton sued after woman allegedly served 'semen-contaminated' water: report

A Washington State couple is suing the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Half Moon Bay, California after the woman allegedly woke up in the middle of the night, took a sip from a bottle of water and discovered it was contaminated with semen, according to reports.

FOX 2 in San Francisco, California reported that the couple, only identified as Jane and John Doe, arrived at the oceanfront luxurious Half Moon Bay resort for the weekend of Nov. 18, 2022, so they could spend time with their daughter who was a student at a nearby university, for the holiday.

The couple also wanted to celebrate "Jane’s" birthday, but plans were quickly derailed after sipping the contaminated water.

Now the couple is suing the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC, Marriott International, Inc. and unnamed defendants for damages.

Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay, a luxury hotel in Half Moon Bay, California, is visible atop striking cliffs above the Pacific Ocean on a sunny day, December 22, 2017.

The Does chose not to identify themselves in the lawsuit for fear they could be harassed, ridiculed, injured or embarrassed because of the content of the suit.

Also, unidentified in the suit are 10 defendants, the station reported, because the company refuses to identify the employees working that weekend, to law enforcement and the couple.

The lawsuit claims the couple had a typical start to their vacation at the resort. The staff greeted them when they arrived, and all was well.

Facade of the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay luxury hotel at sunset, Half Moon Bay, California, December 22, 2017.

But on the night of Nov. 18, the Does discovered they were out of bottled water and called down to the front desk to have someone bring more to the room.

A little while later, a male employee showed up to the room and had five bottles. The couple "had no reason" to believe the bottles were "tampered with and defiled," when they were dropped off.

Jane went to sleep and in the middle of the night woke up and reached for one of the bottles that were dropped off earlier.

In the lawsuit, Jane claimed to know something was wrong with the water and immediately contacted hotel security and management.

She claimed in the suit that the taste of the water and texture were off, at first suspecting the water was chemically contaminated before suspecting the water had semen in it.

In the lawsuit, the Does claim "one of the hotel's employees ejaculated his semen into a Ritz-Carlton labeled water bottle, delivered it to Jane and John Doe's room, and Jane Doe then drank the semen-contaminated water before she realized it had been defiled by a criminal deviant and that she had been sexually assaulted."

A claim adjuster confirmed with the couple on Jan. 12, 2023, that the water was "defiled with semen," according to the lawsuit.

The couple also claims they asked the resort to turn over the bottle, but officials there have allegedly refused to do so.

Ritz-Carlton officials did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiries about the lawsuit.

The couple said in the lawsuit that the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation stalled because of the lack of cooperation from the hotel when it came to turning over the bottle.

While seeking an independent investigation from the local law enforcement into the DNA samples, so they can be cross-checked against sex offender registries to possibly identify the suspect, the couple also wants the hotel’s hiring practices to be scrutinized because a "criminal deviant" was able to sexually assault Jane Doe.

"Defendants acted wrongfully, maliciously, intentionally, and negligently, the lawsuit reads, suggesting the company is not accepting responsibility for what occurred.

The couple has been married for 25 years and claims the incident caused intimacy issues in their married life, the lawsuit notes, and they claim the hotel offered them points when they told staff about their concerns.

A hotel spokesperson told the station they "do not comment on pending litigation."





