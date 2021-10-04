California rushes to contain oil spill as wildlife, beaches hit
Oil is washing up on Newport Beach
Businesses may be struggling with unexpected cargo delays, but supply chain bottlenecks aren't going to be resolved in the near term.
Congratulations if you managed to fill your car with petrol last week. The most urgent part of your personal energy crisis is over.
With an increased reopening of the economy comes an increase in eating out at restaurants and fast-food chains. Consumers might feel some changes in their wallets, however, as consumer prices jumped...
Erika Jayne may be willing to settle her ongoing legal case in the event attorneys involved are able to reach a mutually beneficial deal.
Oil and gas prices shot to new highs after OPEC stuck to its plan to gradually resume production. Pioneer Natural Resources, Diamondback, Devon Energy, Equinor, and Gazprom still look attractive.
(Bloomberg) -- As the frontier of Europe's energy crisis moves north, the Nordic region faces a worsening power crisis with dwindling water reservoirs hampering the generation of hydroelectric power.
(Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ cartel's production policy will be the main factor influencing oil prices over the coming months, according to Vitol Group. There's little chance of Iranian barrels re
Tens of thousands of people, mostly migrant workers, left Ho Chi Minh City over the weekend as the largest metropolis in Vietnam eased a months-long COVID-19 lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/vietnams-biggest-city-start-lifting-covid-19-curbs-revive-business-2021-09-30, triggering fears of labour shortages and more disruption to manufacturing. The mass exodus comes as the city and its nearby industrial provinces struggle to ensure sufficient workers to help revive the country's economy, which posted a record GDP slump https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/vietnam-posts-record-gdp-slump-q3-due-covid-19-curbs-2021-09-29 in the third quarter due to COVID-19 curbs. "We left our home behind for the city in search for better jobs but now we are tired," said Tran Thi Them, 32, as she queued for a compulsory COVID-19 test before leaving.
North Carolina missed out on what's described as a 3,600-acre campus that will hold a battery manufacturing plant, a supplier park and a Ford assembly plant.
Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.
The operator of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany -- criticised by some Western countries as a geopolitical weapon -- said Monday it had begun filling the pipeline with gas.
OPEC and its allies meet on Monday to debate how much oil to release into the red hot market, where supply disruptions and recovering demand from the coronavirus pandemic have pushed oil above $80 per barrel. The oil price rally to a three-year high is exacerbated by an even bigger increase in gas prices, which have spiked 300% and have come to trade close to an equivalent of $200 per barrel due to supply shortages and low production of other fuels. Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters last week producers were considering adding more than that deal envisaged, but none gave details on how much more, or when supply would increase.
(Bloomberg) -- The worsening squeeze on India's coal supply is triggering a power crisis that's threatening to stall the world's fastest-expanding major economy. Coal-fired power stations had a
As countries vie for attention at Expo 2020 Dubai, China has gone all out, hoping to take centre stage by showcasing more than 5,000 years of civilisation crowned by recent technological advances. A robotic panda shakes hands with visitors to its pavilion, named "Light of China", one of the biggest at the expo which opened last week. Built on a site covering around 4,600 square metres, 'Light of China' offers a glimpse into the future: space exploration, robotics and smart cities, and is a source of pride for some early Chinese visitors.
The Canada Pension Plan and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.
Jennifer Bridges loved her job as a nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, where she worked for eight years, but she chose to get fired rather than inoculated against COVID-19, believing that the vaccine was more of a threat than the deadly virus. Bridges was among about 150 employees who were fired or resigned rather than comply with the requirement at Methodist, which was the country's first large health system to mandate vaccinations. "I have never felt so strong about anything," said Bridges, 39, who lives in Houston.
While business sentiment is improving in some parts of Asia as governments begin easing restrictions put in place to curb coronavirus infections, there is mounting evidence that such disruptions are slowing a return to business as usual.
Volunteers worked Sunday to try to clear crude oil from a beach in Southern California, after an estimated 126,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into the waters off Orange County starting late Friday or early Saturday. (Oct. 4)
Vanguard has hired Retirement Clearinghouse LLC to automatically transfer small balances from one 401(k) plan to another. This is a win for Vanguard and its customers, for Retirement Clearinghouse, which has been working on this project for many years, and for the retirement system as a whole. Such accounts can have fees that exceed their low investment returns, causing account balances to decline.