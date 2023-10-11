California, Sacramento officials announce 175 new tiny homes for homeless. See where

State and city of Sacramento officials are placing 175 tiny homes for homeless people at a vacant office park in south Sacramento.

The location, first reported by The Sacramento Bee Wednesday, will be at 6780 Stockton Blvd., a long-boarded up building in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood.

It’s unclear when the tiny homes will open, or how long they will stay there. They will be temporarily placed there until WellSpace Health opens a new medical campus.

“Gov. Newsom’s office has been working closely with the city and county of Sacramento to build a tiny home village on Stockton Boulevard that will be a model for the rest of the state,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a news release from Newsom’s office. “Residents will be embedded in a community wellness campus specializing in substance abuse disorder treatment and mental health care. This combination of housing and assertive treatment is the recipe for helping our unhoused neighbors and providing relief to our neighborhoods.”

Newsom’s office announced the project following questions from The Bee this week on why the 1,200 tiny homes Newsom announced seven months ago have not yet been built. Of the 1,200 tiny homes, Sacramento is set to receive 350. In addition to the Stockton Boulevard site, some will also be placed at the Cal Expo campus. Officials have not yet announced opening dates.

There are an estimated 9,300 homeless people living in Sacramento, most of whom are sleeping outdoors and in the city limits. The city and county have roughly 2,300 shelter beds and spaces, all of which are typically full.

The Bee’s Maggie Angst contributed to this report.